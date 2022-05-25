Woman bitten by deadly snake as she tried pulling it from dog’s mouth in Australia

Related
Father, son kill man trying to steal catalytic converter from car, Arizona cops say
They shot the 27-year-old man as he drove away in a Jeep after confronting him outside their home, police said.
If I die in a mass shooting, know that I do not want your thoughts and prayers
“If I die in a mass shooting, know that I didn’t make a bad choice or turn down the wrong alley: This is simply life in America,” writes Robin Epley.
12 heartbreaking photos from aftermath of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde
The attack ranks fourth among the worse mass shootings at U.S. schools.
Sharon Stone’s former home with stunning views lists for $39 million in San Francisco
The beautiful home has some pretty powerful historic ties as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
81-year-old woman is carjacked as she passes out meals to the homeless, CA police say
The woman hung onto the door as the suspect drove away, police said.
Sacramento man buys famed architect’s 30-acre Big Sur home with ocean views for $4M
A glass-domed hut with suspended bed is centerpiece of the eco-friendly property.
Northern California church administrator accused of embezzling $360,000 over 5 years
The indictment says the church administrator spent $923.54 for concert tickets and $2,072.20 for a Fort Bragg vacation home rental.
California salamanders have surprising skydiving skills, UC Berkeley researchers find
“The level of control is just impressive,” one researcher said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We need to see the images of murdered children to understand the toll of our gun obsession
“We need to see the crime scene if we’re ever go get serious about gun control,” writes Jack Ohman. | OPINION
Mansion for sale has bank vault, 3 pools and hair salon. Peek at the Arizona house
Those are just a mere few of the $14 million mega mansion’s many high-end features.
Sacramento clears another homeless encampment. It was supposed to become a tiny homes site
Last year, the city released a plan calling for 50 tiny homes on the lot where a homeless encampment grew.
Dad, sons beat and zip-tie accused burglar at pool business, California officials say
The father and sons face a number of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and kidnapping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See writer’s Carmel home listed at $8M, with private beach access, 50-foot waterfall
The neighborhood is know for its whale watching spots.
Exclusive: DA rejected offer for Land Park slaying suspect to agree to life sentence
“My family fully supports the District Attorney’s Office.”
Pup and pig become unlikely duo at Arizona rescue. ‘Needs to be near his best friend’
“This unlikely duo loved to visit each other on occasion,” the humane society said.
Jack Ohman: Hey, hey, we’re the monkeys ...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued travel warnings amid the spread of the monkeypox virus.
Mystery surrounds influx of sick, dead brown pelicans at California wildlife centers
Over 200 sick birds have come into wildlife centers around California.
Child’s bed was soaked in cat urine at a home with over 50 animals inside, CA cops say
The floor of the home was covered in wood chips that the felines used as a litter box.
Wine exec cleared 40 acres of trees for vineyard, CA officials say. He faces $3.75M fine
The development caused “significant damage” to the environment, officials said.
Family selling Nevada land for $100M, plus Lake Tahoe estate for $55M. Take a look
The Wovoka compound in Zephyr Cove is stunning.
The Sacramento Bee
7K+
Followers
648
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.https://www.sacbee.com/
Comments / 0