Biden: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Laura Ingraham highlighted the various measures is Biden is taking that are contributing to the downfall of America on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, if you wanted to devise a plan for America's foreign policy that worked totally at cross-purposes, you'd be hard-pressed to match what Biden and his team are doing right now. Now let's go through the steps one by one. Number one. Destroy America's energy independence. Like we all know this, he aims to obliterate our oil and gas industry. Our energy supplies from Louisiana to Pennsylvania to California would power us for about 400 years or so. But the Greeniac's pulling Biden strings want it shut down. And as a result, well Americans are suffering high prices for everything and still they're climbing. And Biden's sappy anecdotes about his childhood, they don't help.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO