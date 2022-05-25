ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Biden: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

By Kathryn Watson
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden opened his remarks from the White House Tuesday night with a deep sigh, after a shooter killed at least 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas. It was a sigh indicative of a fresh horror and yet, an all-too familiar one. "I had...

The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
Washington Examiner

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings: Poll

While mass shootings like the recent slayings at a Buffalo supermarket are typically followed with new calls for gun control, most voters believe that is not the answer, and an overwhelming majority say it’s impossible to stop the gun killings. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters quizzed...
BUFFALO, NY
POLITICO

At least two GOP lawmakers aren't attending the NRA convention this weekend after the Texas school massacre. But they're not pointing to the shooting as their reason.

The ill-timed gun show: Not all of the previously listed speakers will be attending the National Rifle Association convention slated for this weekend in Houston -- days after a gunman killed at least 19 students and two adults at a Texas elementary school. But the Republicans bowing out aren’t pointing to the school shooting as their reason.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden's anti-fossil fuel obsession is making us weaker

Laura Ingraham highlighted the various measures is Biden is taking that are contributing to the downfall of America on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, if you wanted to devise a plan for America's foreign policy that worked totally at cross-purposes, you'd be hard-pressed to match what Biden and his team are doing right now. Now let's go through the steps one by one. Number one. Destroy America's energy independence. Like we all know this, he aims to obliterate our oil and gas industry. Our energy supplies from Louisiana to Pennsylvania to California would power us for about 400 years or so. But the Greeniac's pulling Biden strings want it shut down. And as a result, well Americans are suffering high prices for everything and still they're climbing. And Biden's sappy anecdotes about his childhood, they don't help.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News guest calls out network as ‘party of hate’ for spreading ‘Great Replacement’ theory

The tension was palpable on Thursday after a liberal Fox News guest pointed out how the network has regularly aired content echoing or directly referencing “great replacement” ideology, a white supremacist conspiracy theory. A screed believed to be written by suspected Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron references the theory.On a recent episode of The Faulkner Focus, Democratic political adviser Kristal Knight was asked about recent comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said he’s going to start voting Republican because the Democrats have become the “party of hate.”She responded that she felt the GOP and their conservative allies are...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

At NRA forum, Trump mocks GOP leaders who didn't attend

The National Rifle Association Convention is holding its annual convention in Houston — in the same state where 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school on Tuesday. An estimated 80,000 people are expected to attend the NRA forum over the...
HOUSTON, TX
