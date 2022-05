Say a prosecutor is up for re-election and faces a surprisingly close race, but ultimately does win re-election. After he wins, he sets about taking revenge. He uses his unfettered discretion to charge one of his opponent’s supporters with a crime. The alleged crime is charged under an obscure, never-before-prosecuted city ordinance. In fact, the facts as charged do not constitute a crime under the law at all. But that doesn’t stop the prosecutor from seeking revenge. The complaint is filed, the defendant is arrested and booked, hires a lawyer and prepares to defend herself. When she appears in court to enter her plea and initiate her defense, the charges are dismissed without any explanation, but in a way that allows re-filing of the charges. This keeps the threat of revenge alive.

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO