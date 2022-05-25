ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ after hearing about Uvalde elementary school shooting

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas – Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at the Uvalde elementary school in Texas. Francis spoke Wednesday during his...

Highlands Today

Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos ‘violence against women’

Keena Baxter has denied coming from “bizarre” Salvador Ramos. “He was dating my ex-boyfriend. Then they broke up,” Baxter, 17, said. Told the San Antonio Express News. “Then he tried to get along with me after that, but I told him I was not there because he always had this kind of eccentric feeling about him.
CBS DFW

Texas DPS shares update on Uvalde school shooting investigation

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety today shared the latest on their investigation into Tuesday's shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. Robb School Memorial Fund The May 27 press conference came as several different law enforcement entities from across the state were called in by Uvalde police to not only assist in supplementing their police force, but to also provide extra protection to police and the mayor following heavy criticism and threats linked to their hour-long response time to the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to officials with the Texas Police...
KSAT 12

Poteet holds vigil for lives lost in Uvalde elementary school shooting

POTEET, Texas – The Uvalde elementary school shooting has sent shockwaves across the state and now thousands of communities are in mourning. A vigil was put on Wednesday night in the city of Poteet in honor and remembrance of the 19 students and two teachers lost in the tragic deadly shooting.
KSAT 12

Watch live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to address Uvalde school shooting investigation at 3:30 p.m. CT

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is set to address the public from Uvalde on Friday about the Robb Elementary School shooting this week that left 21 people dead including 19 students and two teachers. Abbott's appearance comes hours after state law enforcement said local police overseeing the response to the massacre made crucial mistakes.
Uvalde PD issues statement in aftermath of mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Uvalde Police Department is addressing the public as more questions are surfacing on reports of their actions from the Ross Elementary School mass shooting on Tuesday. Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez shared the following statement on social media Thursday afternoon:. “My department and I...
The Uvalde Leader-News

Robb shooting claims 19 children, 2 teachers

At least 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were killed Tuesday after an 18-year-old armed with a semi-automatic rifle barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School and opened fire. Parents were waiting late into Tuesday night for their slain children to be identified, some giving...
news4sanantonio.com

City of Poteet holds touching vigil in honor of victims of Uvalde school tragedy

POTEET, Texas - Support for the lives lost and families still struggling to deal with the senseless tragedy in Uvalde is being felt all around Texas. The small community of Poteet saw residents gather together, along with city leaders, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Backyard Kitchen off Avenue H for prayer and moment of silent for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.
