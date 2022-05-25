Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ after hearing about Uvalde elementary school shooting

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety today shared the latest on their investigation into Tuesday's shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. Robb School Memorial Fund The May 27 press conference came as several different law enforcement entities from across the state were called in by Uvalde police to not only assist in supplementing their police force, but to also provide extra protection to police and the mayor following heavy criticism and threats linked to their hour-long response time to the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to officials with the Texas Police...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO