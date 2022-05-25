ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Stripe Resumes Crypto Push Drawing Inspiration From Block, PayPal

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdEuk_0fphamLM00
  • Payments company Stripe Inc looks to give customers access to Bitcoin BTC/USDfour years after suspending support for the cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reports.
  • Stripe collaborated with crypto startup OpenNode to help its customers to accept Bitcoin payments through a new app.
  • Stripe customers will be able to convert incoming payments and any amount of their balance into Bitcoin via the app.
  • OpenNode uses Lightning Network to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper to settle payments.
  • The partnership with OpenNode, specializing in Bitcoin, raised $20 million at a $220 million valuation in February, reflecting Stripe’s renewed interest in Bitcoin.
  • Stripe revived its push into crypto after rivals like Block, Inc SQ, PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL, and Checkout.com forayed the industry.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $5,209 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $5,209, which is 1.79x the current floor price of 1.68 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

40,002 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $70,634,316 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x316c15213b097854a0c31565a0ec8705f6f9e72b. $70 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xc5051525b1626a865da97b5d28126da6881db848. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Inspiration#Web3#Stripe Inc#Bitcoin Btc#Bloomberg#Opennode#Lightning Network#Block Inc Sq#Paypal Holdings#Inc Pypl#Checkout Com
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Adds Another $3.6M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management scooped up more shares in cryptocurrency-linked companies Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Block Inc SQ on Wednesday. The popular money manager bought 27,170 shares, estimated to be worth $1.82 million, in Coinbase. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange platform closed 9.47% higher at $67.2 on Wednesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy