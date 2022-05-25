Stripe Resumes Crypto Push Drawing Inspiration From Block, PayPal
- Payments company Stripe Inc looks to give customers access to Bitcoin BTC/USDfour years after suspending support for the cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reports.
- Stripe collaborated with crypto startup OpenNode to help its customers to accept Bitcoin payments through a new app.
- Stripe customers will be able to convert incoming payments and any amount of their balance into Bitcoin via the app.
- OpenNode uses Lightning Network to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper to settle payments.
- The partnership with OpenNode, specializing in Bitcoin, raised $20 million at a $220 million valuation in February, reflecting Stripe’s renewed interest in Bitcoin.
- Stripe revived its push into crypto after rivals like Block, Inc SQ, PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL, and Checkout.com forayed the industry.
