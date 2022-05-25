ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai To Recall 281,000 Vehicles Over Exploding Seat-Belt Part: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dK9Ih_0fphaioS00
  • Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF will recall 281,000 vehicles in North America over fears of seat-belt pretensioners exploding, Reuters reported.
  • The report noted that there were three injury reports caused by the explosion of seat-belt pretensioners, projecting the metal fragments.
  • The recall will include some 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid vehicles.
  • Seat-belt pretensioners help lock the seatbelt in place during a crash, providing security to occupants.
  • The new recall includes 239,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 42,000 in Canada.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.05% at $37.39 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Vehicles#Reuters#Hyundai Motor Co Hymtf#Elantra#Via Wikimedia Commons
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

Major US Carmaker Spends $2.5 Billion On US-Based Battery Plant

Multinational automotive group Stellantis has announced a joint venture with Samsung SDI to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The facility, which will be established in Indiana, is targeting a 2025 production start with an initial annual output of 23 gigawatt-hours (GWh). With demand for Stellantis-branded EVs expected to rise in the coming years, the facility will see an increase in the production of lithium-ion batteries.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density...
CARS
Benzinga

Pokemoto To Offer $15,000 Discount To Veterans Interested In Opening A Pokemoto Franchise

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRIL) growing Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it is launching a discount program to assist veterans interested in shifting their career path and opening their own Pokemoto Hawaiian franchise. The program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a thank you to the men and women who have served in the United States military. The program includes active and retired members of all branches of the United States military.
RESTAURANTS
torquenews.com

Hydrogen Fuel Versus Lithium Ion Versus Solid State Batteries in Cars

Here’s a must-see video that talks plainly and clearly about the pros and cons of hydrogen fuel vs lithium-ion vs solid-state batteries in vehicles that are important to understand because a new hybrid vehicle is in the works by Toyota that could be a gamechanger for the automotive industry.
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy