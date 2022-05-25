ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Just couldn’t believe it.’ Kentucky’s Noah Thompson describes ‘American Idol’ win

By Jacob Latimer
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzvwI_0fphZyZx00

Kentucky native Noah Thompson brought home a win for the commonwealth after being announced the winner of “American Idol” Season 20.

Thompson was announced as the winner on Sunday after 16 million votes were cast during the show’s season finale. Thompson, originally from Louisa, worked as a construction worker before entering the reality singing competition. He attended Lawrence County High School.

He was signed up for the show by his best friend and coworker, Arthur.

“I really did not want to do it at all,” Thompson said. “I was kind of upset about it in the beginning.”

A month after Arthur signed him up, Thompson said he received a call from Arthur asking for help with a job. When Thompson arrived, he realized Arthur had tricked him. Thompson showed up to a Zoom call of American Idol producers.

Noah Thompson wins ‘American Idol’ — the first time a Kentuckian has won the show

“I ended up singing to them, and they told me I was going to go to Austin to audition,” Thompson said.

During his time on the show, Thompson said the possibility of him winning didn’t hit him until he reached the top three. He was against singers HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.

“I’m so hard on myself when it comes to singing and playing music in general,” Thompson said. “So when I made top three, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Throughout the show, Thompson covered songs from artists such as Rihanna, Fleetwood Mac and Morgan Wallen.

“We’ve got the boy out here doing Bruce Springsteen, we’ve got him doing Disney songs, Rihanna. That’s a long way from that first audition,” said judge Luke Bryan, referencing when Thompson performed “Giving You Up” by Kameron Marlowe. “Let me just say I’m so proud of how you handled this with such humility, that ‘aw shucks’ country boy thing.”

Watch Noah Thompson advance to ‘American Idol’ finale. ‘You just aced that test’

Thompson said it’s hard to describe the feeling he had when he heard his name called during the finale.

“Part of me wanted to win, part of me wanted Hunter to win,” Thompson said . “We became so close throughout the competition.”

‘So cool to take home a win for Kentucky’

Thompson said he has enjoyed being back home in Louisa since the show ended.

“I got off the plane and I felt like I could breathe again,” Thompson said. “I hadn’t seen a pine tree in two months, so it’s good to be back home and take all this in.”

He said it means the world to him to represent Kentucky in the competition.

Fans relish in Noah Thompson’s ‘inspiring’ win on ‘American Idol.’ Read their reactions

“It was so cool to take home a win for Kentucky, because it’s been a long time coming,” Thompson said.

Thompson has a wife and an infant son, and said they were his motivation throughout the show.

Going forward Thompson said he is most excited to release new music. He said nothing has been officially announced yet, but he has new music in the works. Thompson performed his debut single, “One Day Tonight,” during the season finale. The song debuted at No. 3 earlier in the week on the iTunes country chart, according to Taste of Country.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, KY
City
Austin, KY
City
Hunter, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Why Carrie Underwood Got So Emotional Talking to Noah Thompson on Return Episode

Last night, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood helped three contestants sing their way into the Grand Finale, feeling the emotions of the moment herself. Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” back in Season 4. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s helping the next generation of stars make their way to the competition’s finale, which airs next Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Brings Carrie Underwood to Tears Before ‘So Small’ Performance [Watch]

Noah Thompson may be recovering from COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from making it into the Top 3 on Season 20 of American Idol. The country crooner from Louisa, Ky. — who is competing to help give his son, Walker, a better life — advanced into the grand finale after singing two songs as part of the season’s Top 5 performance episode, which aired live coast-to-coast on Sunday (May 15).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Noah Thompson Hopes Winning ‘Idol’ Makes His Son ‘Proud’: ‘That’s The Whole Point’

Noah Thompson joins other incredible singers as the newest American Idol winner. His family, including his 1-year-old son Walker, were there to witness Noah be crowned the new champion. “That meant the world, man, having them there,” Noah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Them being there and be a part of that moment with me, that meant the world. It really did.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Rihanna
Person
Hunter
Person
Luke Bryan
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Kentuckian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
434
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy