ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is back in black... and silver graphite

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Photographers who enjoy the dreamlike Lomography look will be pleased to hear that the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens is back out in two new sleek black and silver color ways – or "Onyx Black" and "Silver Graphite" aluminium, if we're being completely accurate.

The Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens was first launched in 2016, and with a design inspired by the iconic 19th-century optical optical design of Daguerre and Chevalier, it was available in a brass or black-painted brass option. These two new finishes are made from anodized aluminum, and appear more subdued in nature, perhaps so that they pair seamlessly with today's analogue and DSLR cameras.

Read more: best lomography cameras

Getting into the specifications, the lens has a fixed focal distance of 64 mm, close focusing distance of 0.5m, manual focusing ring and the available apertures are limited to f/2.9, f/4, f/5.6, f/8, f/11, f/16. Although it's available for Canon EF or Nikon F mounts, it is also possible to mount it on mirrorless cameras using adapters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EDLm_0fphZQlN00

Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens Aluminium (Image credit: Lomography)

The visuals that you get from a Lomography Art lens (see sample images below) aren't for everyone. There's no mistaking the lomo-look, and the Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens Aluminium is just as good as the original when it comes to creating unique images and videos. This is thanks in part because of the unique aperture plates that come with it to produce the bokeh effects.

Like its predecessor, it's possible to switch the lens between soft or sharp images – depending on your intended effect. Soft focus is possible from apertures below f/4, while razor-sharp results with deep contrasts come from f/5.6 onwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJcuY_0fphZQlN00

(Image credit: Lomography/Matteo Giovinazzo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IpJv_0fphZQlN00

(Image credit: Lomography/Brett Allen Smith)

Each lens comes with an array of extra plates, including six Waterhouse Aperture Plates (from f/2.9 to f/16), three Aquarelle and three Lumière Aperture Plates, plus a cleaning cloth, photo book and instruction manual. According to Lomography, "the Lumière aperture plates soak images in a radiant, soft glow – and create delicate dotted backgrounds, enriching depth of field. The Aquarelle aperture plates produce a rich and very textured, painterly effect – comparable to watercolor masterworks!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWbNM_0fphZQlN00

Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Art Lens Aluminium box contents (Image credit: Lomography)

The Daguerreotype Achromat 2.9/64 Aluminium Art Lens is available now for £299 from the Lomography Online Shop in the new Black Onyx and Silver Graphite designs, and either Canon EF and Nikon F fit.

Read more

The best film cameras
The best instant cameras
The best cameras for students

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daguerreotype#Silver#Dslr Cameras#Graphite#Dslr#Canon Ef#Lomography Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Camera World

Manfrotto MVG300XM gimbal review

If you’ve been struggling to find a gimbal that will effortlessly carry a DSLR (or mirrorless camera) and large lens then the 300XM could be the answer. It enables you to perform smooth pans, tilts and tracking moves with your usual DSLR kit but you could find that your arm begins to ache quite quickly. The ability to control the gimbal remotely via Gyro mode could be useful for certain scenarios (and it’s very cool to demonstrate!). A powerful heavy lifter!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

How we test and review on Digital Camera World

Our mission on Digital Camera World is to give you the best advice we can about which products you should buy. We do this with buying guides aimed at particular users or needs, and full standalone product reviews. We also work tirelessly to find the best prices for the products...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy