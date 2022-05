WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that highs this weekend will be above average into the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be gusty at times from the S at 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph. The southerly wind will be draining in rich gulf moisture and will allow for heat index values to be close to 100 degrees! You’ll want to remember heat safety tips.

WICHITA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO