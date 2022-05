Obesity rates have been on the rise in Michigan and throughout the nation dating back at least 30 years. As of 2020, Michigan ranked 35th based on its percentage of adults with a body mass index of 30 or higher, based on reported height and weight, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan’s obesity rate of 35.2% surpassed the national average of 32.2%.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO