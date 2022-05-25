ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

When SNAP EBT Recipients Will Receive June Payments in South Carolina

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fYgr_0fphYdOZ00

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federally funded program administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina. SNAP recipients receive monthly benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card.

R ead More: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
Discover: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

Your benefits can be used anywhere that accepts EBT cards as payment, which is most grocery stores and large retailers. EBT cards work just like debit or credit cards, and benefits can be used to purchase food and seeds and plants which produce food for consumption.

You can apply for SNAP in South Carolina online through the DSS Benefits Portal. To apply in person, by mail or by fax, contact any DSS county office. To check whether or not you are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits, select “Am I Eligible” on the DSS Benefits Portal.

If you filed a new SNAP application, benefits are available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?

South Carolina has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after September 1, 2012, this is when to expect your June deposit:

Case # ends in Benefits available
1 11th of the month
2 2nd of the month
3 13th of the month
4 4th of the month
5 15th of the month
6 6th of the month
7 17th of the month
8 8th of the month
9 19th of the month
0 10th of the month

Learn: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Jobs: 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before September 1, 2012, your benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Here is the June schedule:

Case # ends in Benefits available
1 1st of the month
2 2nd of the month
3 3rd of the month
4 4th of the month
5 5th of the month
6 6th of the month
7 7th of the month
8 8th of the month
9 9th of the month
0 10th of the month

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : When SNAP EBT Recipients Will Receive June Payments in South Carolina

Comments / 6

Related
globalconstructionreview.com

12 construction bosses admit to $15m tax fraud in South Carolina

Twelve senior managers of seven contractors in the Myrtle Beach area of South Caronila were ordered to pay $3.4m in fines after pleading guilty to employing undocumented foreign workers. None of the 12 were sentenced to jail time, but most will serve several months in home confinement and five years...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Newlyweds in South Carolina can get a tax credit for doing premarital counseling

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning on getting married soon in South Carolina you need to know about this tax credit. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The South Carolina Department of Revenue says if you both complete a qualifying premarital counseling course within 12 months of getting your marriage license, you can claim a $50 nonrefundable credit on your state Individual Income Tax Return ($25 if only one of you completes the course). Visit our website for more information.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
counton2.com

SCDA: Current scams to look out for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDA) is warning residents not to fall victim to the latest scams. According to SCDA, scammers follow the latest headlines and tailor scams to fit the news cycle. Some popular scams ahead of summer 2022 include:. Baby formula...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Ebt#Food Stamps#Snap Case#Dss#The Dss Benefits Portal
WCBD Count on 2

SC adults 60+ can apply for $25 produce vouchers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Eligible South Carolinians age 60 and up can apply for $25 fresh produce vouchers through the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). SFMNP is a seasonal USDA grant program that aims to provide seniors with nutritious produce while supporting SC farmers. The program returns June 1. According to the SC Department […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Veronica Charnell Media

North Carolina Residents Who Use TurboTax Could Be Receiving Settlement Funds Soon

Photo Courtesy of Kostiantyn Li on UnsplashKostiantyn Li. If you use TurboTax to file your taxes in recent years, you may be getting a refund in the mail. Do you recall using TurboTax to file your taxes because you thought it was free to file? Unfortunately, when you try to file the returns it wanted you to pay TurboTax a certain amount to file your returns. If you did, you are one of the 140,000 North Carolinians that will be getting a refund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News19 WLTX

'Bursting with cash': South Carolina state budget grows

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has more money than ever before and state lawmakers say they're being cautious when deciding how to spend it. The legislature is in the final stages of approving this year’s state budget. Leaders from the House and Senate met Tuesday in a conference committee to begin finalizing the state spending plan for the fiscal year which begins on July 1st.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Stores take SNAP benefits online

Millions of Americans collect food stamps each month as a form of payment for buying food at grocery stores for their families, but online shopping is an option. SNAP benefits, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is one of the most used programs that helps Americans in low income families.
MONTANA STATE
The Post and Courier

Charleston feds charge 4 in $4.2M COVID-19 loan fraud

Four additional South Carolina residents have been charged with submitting false information to pocket more than $4.7 million in loans the federal government provided businesses to help save jobs during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The alleged ring was led by Lori Hammond, who also goes by the last...
CHARLESTON, SC
WHYY

HUD awards nearly $100 million to housing authorities across New Jersey

The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday awarded $99 million to 56 public housing authorities in New Jersey. The federal funding is for making capital investments in public housing properties. It can be used to renovate and modernize existing buildings. But also to complete large-scale improvements such...
POLITICS
WYFF4.com

Purple paint on tree replaces no trespassing sign in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is now an alternative to posting no trespassing signs in your yard in South Carolina. Instead, you can now paint a clearly visible purple line on a tree in your yard, which will serve as a no trespassing sign. That's according to House Bill 3291,...
POLITICS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
151K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy