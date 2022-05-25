ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2022 Fleet Week: News 12’s Jim Murdoch has a front seat view of the ships entering the harbor

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Fleet Week, an annual celebration of the sea services, begins this morning in New York Harbor following a two-year hiatus.

