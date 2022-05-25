ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Man killed in apparent attempted robbery near ATM in Kent County, police say

By John Agar
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kentwood man was shot and killed late Tuesday, May 24, possibly after an attempted robbery at an ATM, sheriff’s deputies said. A...

KENT COUNTY, MI
