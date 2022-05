Selena Gomez is always down to have a little fun with her hair. She’s had bobs, side parts, her “Blondelena” era—the list goes on. But her new 'do is quite possibly one of her best (and most dramatic) looks of all time. Not only did she completely switch up her length with insanely long extensions, but she also got her bangs trimmed, and dyed her hair what appears to be a brownish-auburn hue.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO