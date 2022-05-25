ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Local food delivered to Crab Island

By Jared Williams
getthecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the last day of school for students in Okaloosa County. Congrats to all of the graduating seniors across the school district! Summer is here!. It’s going to be another couple days of rainy weather…. According to the Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, the stormy...

www.getthecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
getthecoast.com

Destin High School’s $9 million expansion

There is some good news this morning regarding the renovation project for The Landing Park in Downtown Fort Walton Beach. City Manager Michael Beedie told Get The Coast that he has received the fully executed U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for the Landing Improvements!. This means that the city...
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Okaloosa County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
Destin, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
thepulsepensacola.com

People on the Move: Josh Jennings

Pace, Florida resident Josh Jennings was recently selected to coordinate Floor Shield® dealer development for the rapidly growing brand. In his new role, Josh will be providing dealer support including sales development and marketing planning as well as classroom and field training. Headquartered in Destin Florida, Floor Shield is...
PACE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
OBA

State park working to clear some of Sargassum grass on beaches

Crews working to clear state accesses as more comes in. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – In an effort to provide a satisfactory Memorial Day weekend for our incoming guests, Gulf State Park is undertaking a cleanup of the Sargassum seaweed in front of beach access locations where beachgoers concentrate. Please be cautious while the equipment is being operated on the beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
30a-tv.com

Beachfront Restaurant Soleil Opens in Beautiful Destin, Florida

Soleil is officially open in beautiful Destin, Florida. Located in The Inn at Crystal Beach, the stunning views from the beachfront patio, bar, and dining room add to the warm, upscale atmosphere. Proprietors Bart and Micah Begley opened Soleil on May 8, 2022, just in time for summer. The new beachfront dining experience is led by celebrity chef and sommelier Chef Michael Sichel. Chef Sichel is passionate about his work and it shows, not only when speaking to him, but in every dish he and his team prepare. The setting of the sun, sand, and sea are reflected in all of the creations they offer. The menu boasts dishes you won’t find anywhere else. The creativity and thought in each plate comes from Chef’s yearning to be different, to make a statement.
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Island#Local Food#Hurricane Preparedness#Florida Legislature#Atlantic Hurricane#Food Drink
30a-tv.com

Walton County Provides Complimentary Day-Use Admission to State Parks

Summer visitors to Walton County will once again be able to enjoy complimentary day-use admission to Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The Walton County Tourism Department is paying the cost of entry for day-use visitors to increase available parking for beachgoers during the peak visitation season, as well as raise awareness of the variety of eco-tourism activities South Walton offers. This year marks the eighth year of admission coverage for Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the sixth for Grayton Beach State Park. “This is an opportunity to help encourage our residents and visitors to explore the natural beauty of our state parks,” says Matt Algarin, director of communications for the Walton County Tourism Department. “With miles of hiking and biking trails, access to our pristine sugar-white sand beaches, and activities for everyone to enjoy, our state parks are true hidden gems within the community.” Complimentary day-use admission is available during normal operating hours, generally 8 a.m. to sunset, and this year’s program will begin on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, and run through Labor Day, Sept. 5. For more information on Topsail Hill Preserve State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park. For more information on Grayton Beach State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/grayton-beach-state-park.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
caribbeantoday.com

Beating the Heat in Northwest Florida

NORTHWEST FLORIDA – Northwest Florida is a favorite spot for summertime fun. But this region, which stretches from east of Pensacola westward toward Tallahassee, along Interstate 10 and beyond, has become much more than just a summer destination. Known for its Gulf beaches and wealth of recreational activities, more and more people are finding reasons to visit all year long. No matter when the visit, there is always fun in the sun–and always a host of ways to beat the heat while enjoying all the region has to offer.
WKRG News 5

Umbrella cyclone: Waterspout makes landfall on 30A beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMBB

Memorial Day events in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking for a way to celebrate Memorial Day there are plenty of events going on this weekend. If you are looking for a way to celebrate here’s a list: Memorial Day Observance at Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery The Bay County Commission and The Bay County Veteran’s Council will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Red buoy tied to sinking boat in Destin harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A marine hazard is in the middle of the Destin Harbor days before Memorial Day weekend. The white boat is visible from Gregg Orr Marine on Emerald Coast Parkway. Employees there said the boat had been sitting in the harbor for weeks. Once they noticed it taking on water on May […]
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy