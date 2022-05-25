Local food delivered to Crab Island

Summer visitors to Walton County will once again be able to enjoy complimentary day-use admission to Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The Walton County Tourism Department is paying the cost of entry for day-use visitors to increase available parking for beachgoers during the peak visitation season, as well as raise awareness of the variety of eco-tourism activities South Walton offers. This year marks the eighth year of admission coverage for Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the sixth for Grayton Beach State Park. “This is an opportunity to help encourage our residents and visitors to explore the natural beauty of our state parks,” says Matt Algarin, director of communications for the Walton County Tourism Department. “With miles of hiking and biking trails, access to our pristine sugar-white sand beaches, and activities for everyone to enjoy, our state parks are true hidden gems within the community.” Complimentary day-use admission is available during normal operating hours, generally 8 a.m. to sunset, and this year’s program will begin on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, and run through Labor Day, Sept. 5. For more information on Topsail Hill Preserve State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park. For more information on Grayton Beach State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/grayton-beach-state-park.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO