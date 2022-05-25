European Central Bank member Knot says a 50 basis point hike in July is not off the table

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the Biden administration's policy toward China, describing Beijing as the "most serious long-term challenge to the international order." "Beijing's vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world's progress over the past 75 years," Blinken said...
"The difficulties, in some areas and to a certain degree, are even greater than the severe shock of the pandemic in 2020," Premier Li Keqiang said during a nationwide videoconference Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese-language state media report. A state media news broadcast Wednesday showed large...
Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir told staff Wednesday that it plans to reduce its global headcount by 14%. Berlin-based grocery start-up Gorillas said it would let go about 300 of its employees, citing a need to reach profitability. The layoffs highlight a broader shift in investor sentiment toward high-growth tech...
Bitcoin's recent slide has left the digital token well below its fair price, giving the cryptocurrency "significant upside" now, JPMorgan Chase said in a research note this week. The bank said bitcoin was undervalued by 28%, and put its price target for the coin, which was trading at just above...
Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
Americans are dealing with a period of rapidly rising interest rates for the first time in years. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes from its latest meeting, showing that the central bank plans to deliver more 50 basis point rate hikes this year, likely at each remaining meeting on the calendar. In an effort to tamp down inflation, the Fed may also raise interest rates more than the market currently anticipates.
While some foresaw regional pockets of recession in countries or continents particularly exposed to the Russia-Ukraine war and global supply chain problems – with Europe a particular concern – others painted a bleaker global picture. Inflation has soared worldwide, with food and energy costs skyrocketing as the war...
Earlier this month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, explained how the West now needed to pay more attention to the rest of the world, excluding China, to try to persuade these nations to condemn Moscow and its onslaught of Ukraine. The Chinese authorities have refused to denounce Russia's unprovoked...
The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 4.9% from a year ago in April, in line with estimates and a deceleration from March. Personal income rose slightly less than expected, but spending beat estimates as consumers tapped savings. Headline PCE rose just 0.2%, a...
Has the Federal Reserve effectively finished its tightening cycle even as central bank officials, most economists and some high-profile Wall Street commentators simply don't realize it yet?. There are anecdotal and statistical data which show that the recent rate hikes by the central bank and the end of quantitative easing...
All in all, it was a different kind of Davos experience this year, given the event was being held in May rather than January. At a spring Davos, there was no fear of slipping over on ice or any issues getting one of the very few taxis or Ubers available in town.
There was a "Great Retirement" trend early in the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the number of workers who are "un-retiring" have steadily increased since summer 2021, according to recent data. That's likely due to a hot job market, higher wages and reduced Covid-related health risks. Retirees have rejoined the labor force...
In the last decade, a surge in home prices has built considerable wealth for the middle class. Total housing wealth grew by $8.2 trillion between 2010 and 2020, according to a March report from the National Association of Realtors. The coronavirus pandemic's housing boom added even more value to homes.
CNBC's ESG Council talks about the challenges and strategies of businesses in creating solutions for sustainable finance. NN Group CEO David Knibbe, OakNorth co-founder and CEO Rishi Khosla, and Clarity AI founder and CEO Rebeca Minguela join the discussion.
Stocks snapped a multi-week losing streak Friday, with all three major averages closing higher. The rally was buoyed by the release of FOMC May minutes on Wednesday, which some interpreted as the Fed's willingness to pause interest-rate hikes once the neutral rate is achieved. While time will tell and the Fed remains data dependent, the outlook for future rate increases did pull back slightly following the release.
Even if you don't know what K-beauty — short for Korean beauty — is, chances are, you've seen the jade rollers, sheet masks and snail mucin creams promising radiant, mirror-like skin on your Instagram feed or the shelves of your local drugstore. Since its introduction to U.S. markets...
Costco (COST) reported a solid fiscal third quarter on Thursday after bell. Total revenue increased 16% year over year to $52.596 billion and beat the consensus Street estimate of $51.55 billion. Earnings per share grew 10.5% to $3.04, in line with estimates, despite a one time 13 cents per share charge for incremental benefits awarded under a new employee agreement.
Goldman Sachs has named four "compelling" buying opportunities in tech after a mixed bag of first-quarter earnings. The stocks offer solid topline growth and are more likely to prevail amid the current market volatility, the bank said.
If inflation peaks and earnings are strong heading into 2023, it could boost investor confidence. Recent market volatility has been an opportunity for investors and their advisors to revisit their goals and time horizons. It has also been a chance to take advantage of tax strategies to help minimize the...
