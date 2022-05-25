3 Big Things Today, May 25, 2022

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Thursday, with winter wheat contracts easing for the sixth time in seven sessions. * But MGEX spring wheat was strong as forecasts for more wet weather in the northern U.S. Plains threaten to further delay growers who were already well behind schedule with their planting tasks, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract fell 5 cents to settle at $11.43-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat was off 6-1/2 cents at $12.26-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 13-1/2 cents higher at $12.94 a bushel. * The U.S Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended May 19 totaled 243,800 tonnes, down from 334,090 tonnes a week earlier. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 50,000 to 500,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
