ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC Transcript: Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla Speaks with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box” Today

CNBC
 3 days ago

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Wednesday, May 25th for Davos 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/05/25/pfizer-to-provide-patent-protected-medicines-at-cost-in-low-income-countries.html. All...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Goldman says signs that inflation is peaking could be positive for stocks

Signs that inflation is at least starting to abate from a 40-year high could be a positive for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. Markets rallied Friday as a government report showed the pace of inflation slowed a bit in April, primarily due to falling gas prices but also from other factors that at least suggested the run-up was cooling.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ross Sorkin
CNBC

Have the market hit bottom, yet?

The committee debates whether the market has hit bottom yet. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Brenda Vingiello, Richard Saperstein, Steve Weiss, Jon Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Pfizer Chairman Ceo#Pfizer S
CNBC

The challenges in sustainable finance

CNBC's ESG Council talks about the challenges and strategies of businesses in creating solutions for sustainable finance. NN Group CEO David Knibbe, OakNorth co-founder and CEO Rishi Khosla, and Clarity AI founder and CEO Rebeca Minguela join the discussion.
MARKETS
CNBC

These are the 3 things we listen for in a company's earnings call with investors

Regular investors can't beat Wall Street at the data game. The pros spend billions of dollars on technology to quickly scrape numbers, crunch them and create fancy algorithms to help guide their investing decisions. But there is one often overlooked piece of financial information that can level the playing field: the earnings conference call.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Is China tech back in play?

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what's going on with China stocks. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Pete Najarian.
MARKETS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: My take on Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google after Nvidia's rise

It's been a great week for the portfolio. Ahead of the long holiday weekend, I know the buzz centers on Nvidia (NVDA) and how this great $465 billion company signaled a sea change when it reported a solid quarter, cut guidance — and shares rallied. That was directly contrary to the pattern before it.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Vaccines

Comments / 0

Community Policy