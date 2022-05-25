CNBC Transcript: Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla Speaks with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Wednesday, May 25th for Davos 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/05/25/pfizer-to-provide-patent-protected-medicines-at-cost-in-low-income-countries.html. All...www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0