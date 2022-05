Exterior work is complete on 611 West 56th Street, a 35-story residential tower in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Portuguese architect Alvaro Siza with SLCE as the architect of record and developed by Sumaida + Khurana and LENY, the 450-foot-tall structure will yield 77 units with interiors designed by Gabellini Sheppard Associates. Homes come in one- to four-bedroom layouts, as well as duplex “maisonettes,” full-floor homes, and a grand penthouse. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing for the property, which is alternately addressed as 823 Eleventh Avenue and is located at the corner of West 56th Street and Eleventh Avenue.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO