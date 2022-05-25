ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NC

More than 20 dogs found eating other dogs in ‘disturbing’ scene at NC home

By Daniel Pierce
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RddeZ_0fphUfjV00

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — While investigating a noise complaint in Jamestown, Guilford County Animal Control and High Point Police found more than 20 dogs inside the backyard of a homeowner’s residence, two of which were dead and being eaten by the other pets.

The discovery happened on Monday after homeowners on Morris Farm Drive reported the dogs were barking non-stop.

Neighbor Sheldon Fredrickson told FOX8 he called about the noise concern on Friday night but had no luck due to the time of the complaint.

Worker finds injured pregnant woman ‘screaming, crying for help’ after shooting in High Point

“Overbearing. Barking. Crying” is how he described it. He said that his neighbor had not been home since Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, he took a video of his neighbor’s backyard and saw several dogs chewing at another dog who appeared dead. A second dog was reportedly also found dead in the backyard.

At one part of the video, there are 20 small black dogs visible in the backyard of the house.

Fredrickson said his 2-year-old son had to witness it.

“It was so disturbing. My wife was bailing, because my little son was yelling and pointing out saying ‘Dogs are bad.’”

On Monday and Tuesday, High Point Police Animal Control and Guilford County Animal Control were seen outside the house. There were also large dog crates placed outside the house.

Guilford County Animal Control would not comment on the situation but confirmed they did respond to the scene. High Point Police have also not released a comment on their findings, how many dogs were recovered or where the animals are now.

FOX8 has tried to reach out to the homeowners, but they have not been available to comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

80 Animals Rescued From Alleged Hoarding Situation In Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — A couple has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities seized 49 rabbits, seven cats, and 24 dogs from their Lenoir, N.C. home. Officials with Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement (ACE) say they received an anonymous tip about the alleged hoarding situation last week. After getting...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem family gets ‘swatted’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

One man dead in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a shooting in High Point on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department. At 11:48 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 500 block of Pendleton Court after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. At the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
High Point, NC
Jamestown, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
cbs17

2nd arrest made in road rage shootout that injured dump truck driver in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The second of two drivers who exchanged gunfire in a May 11 road rage incident on Duraleigh Rd. has been arrested, Raleigh police said on Friday. The altercation took place between a dump truck driver, identified as 52-year-old Sylvester Stokes, and the driver of a VW Passat that was identified by police on Friday to be Peter Bruce Domini Ross, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Missing Moore Co. woman found after going missing with 2 dogs

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old reported missing out of Moore County has been located safely in Indiana. Kaitlyn Olivia Adams went for a walk with her two Schnauzers on Tuesday evening, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies said on Wednesday. Her family said she was last seen leaving for...
CAMERON, NC
FOX8 News

Robbery, kidnapping on Link Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Michael George Hill, 35, is accused of stealing a 2019 Audi Q8 from a woman on the 3600 block of Link Road. Police say that Hill “unlawfully confined” the victim during the robbery and failed […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot at train station in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, according to the Greensboro Police Department. J. Douglas Gaylon Depot is both a bus and train station on 234 East Washington Street in Downtown Greensboro. Officers came to the depot in response to the shooting at 5:50 p.m. and police are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black Dogs#Wghp#Morris Farm Drive
WXII 12

Lexington: House fire leaves several people displaced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A house fire displaces several occupants, one suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire on Greensboro Street. At the scene, firefighters located smoke and flames and...
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Woman Still Missing 8 Years Later

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC — Lincoln County authorities say they are still searching for a woman who went missing in May of 2014. Toasha Nicole Rice was 27-years-old when deputies say she disappeared after leaving a friend’s home on Eaker Road in western Lincoln County. Rice reportedly got into a black four door sedan with a white female driver and has not been heard from since.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police ID man killed in Durham shooting and car crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just four days after a man was shot and killed while driving a car in Durham, another similar shooting has taken place, police said. The broad-daylight shooting Monday killed a man driving a Jeep along N.C. 55, according to Durham police. Thursday just before 6:30...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy