ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

How to talk to your kids about the Uvalde school shooting: 'You don’t want to overshare'

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Another school shooting.

With 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde , Texas, on Tuesday, parents might be at a loss. How do we explain this to our kids? What can we say that we haven’t said multiple times?

After the Las Vegas concert shooting in 2017, Jane Ripperger-Suhler, a child psychiatrist at Seton’s Texas Child Study Center, had this advice for parents about how much we should say about a mass shooting. It’s good advice for what has happened today.

We need to be careful about who is watching with TV with us and how we explain it.

“It really depends on the developmental level of the kids,” she says. Consider how you think your child will take what they see on TV, she says: “I wouldn’t watch a lot with preschooler.”

For kids already in school, you can watch some with them, but be prepared to talk about it and answer their questions. You can ask things like: “What do you think about this?” “What questions do you have?” Gage if they want to talk about it, but, she says, “I wouldn’t force them to talk about this.”

Explain things in the simplest yet factual way you can. You could say, “A kid walked into a school and shot students.”

You can focus on how you are feeling, that you’re upset and that you also don’t understand why this happened, but be careful about how you are reacting: “If a parent swoons or becomes frantic, a child is going to do likewise.”

Most importantly, remind kids that they are safe; that you will keep them safe, and when they are at school, their teachers will keep them safe.

'Enough is enough': Biden calls on lawmakers to take action after Uvalde school shooting

If your child seems to be fixated on what happened in these shootings, you could encourage them to draw, build something or act something out, if they don’t want to talk about it.

If they don’t seem to be able to move on after a few days, are afraid to go to school, are too scared to go to bed, are having physical symptoms of stress or behavior problems, get them help sooner rather than later, Ripperger-Suhler says.

Be especially aware if a child has experienced a trauma before. Watching this scene on TV will not cause post-traumatic stress disorder, she says, but it can be more traumatic and disturbing to some kids.

Ripperger-Suhler says it’s important to go about normal life. And that normal life means going to school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48egjW_0fphTaHf00
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. William Luther, The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Bloodshed since Sandy Hook: Uvalde school shooting among deadliest school attacks in past 10 years

If your child expresses some fear about it, reassure them that you will keep them safe.

“Parenting is hard, and it’s really hard when all this stuff is happening,” says Julia Hoke, a psychologist and the former director of psychological services at Austin Child Guidance Center. “We have to reassure them we are safe. It’s the thing you have to do.”

You also want to be authentic and genuine, she says, but you have to put up a wall and not show them the true depths of our fear and anxiety: “They are going to take the cue from us.”

Hoke has this advice for parents whenever there is an act of violence or terror: “it really depends on the age of your kid.” Very young kids might not need you to say much of anything, she says.

For older kids, give them a simplified version of what is happening. Prepare yourself for what you are going to say and check your emotions before you talk to them.

“You’re going to check your own anxiety level,” Hoke says. “Our inhibition isn’t as good when we’re feeling stressed out ourselves.”

Many kids already will know what is happening because schools will be talking about it, their friends will be talking about it, and they have access to social media. They are looking to their parents and teachers to reassure them.

“Your goal in talking to your child is making sure they are feeling safe,” she says.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Don’t go into graphic or gory details.

“Even with older kids, you don’t want to overshare,” she says.

That also might mean you limit their access to TV news and social media right now. You might not want to have the news running in the background at all times. You’re trying to avoid exposing kids (and really yourself, too) to a secondary trauma.

“Generally when stuff like this happens, it’s important to maintain your normal routine as much as possible,” Hoke says. That doesn’t mean you ignore what’s going on.

Give them updates, but remind them that adults and law enforcement are going to do everything they can to keep them safe. Remind them that if they see something weird with one of their friends or classmates or are concerned about one of their classmates, they should tell an adult immediately.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to talk to your kids about the Uvalde school shooting: 'You don’t want to overshare'

Comments / 1

Related
People

'I Do Not Want My Son to Go to School in America Anymore,' Says Mom of Uvalde Student

A mother of a student at Robb Elementary School is recounting the aftermath of a horrific shooting that left 21 people -- 19 students, a teacher, and an adult -- dead. On Tuesday, a shooter, identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, opened fire at the Texas elementary school at about 11:30 a.m. local time after abandoning his vehicle. The shooter was later killed by authorities but not before he changed dozens of families' lives forever.
UVALDE, TX
psychologytoday.com

What Parents Don’t Need to Hear After a School Shooting

Be sure that you are in a calm, quiet area, and start by asking your child what they might have already heard about the event. Limit your child or teen's viewing of the 24/7 news cycle following a mass school shooting to reduce the likelihood of secondary trauma. Use age-appropriate...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS DFW

'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect posted on Facebook before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24. The suspect posted on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook posts were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness. The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott. The gunman posted:"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother.""I am going to shoot an elementary school."New...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Robb Elementary School#Seton#Texas Child Study Center
The 74

Uvalde Photos: Scenes of Horror, Heartache & Helping Hands at TX School Shooting

At least 18 children and numerous adults are dead following one of America’s deadliest school shootings Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The incident reportedly began shortly before noon and saw a rapid response from both local and federal officials who confronted the gunman. President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night and demanded action […]
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas school shooting – latest: Salvador Ramos ‘barricaded class’ before killing 19 children and 2 teachers

A teenage gunman “barricaded” himself inside a classroom before murdering at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school on 24 May, according to an official with the US Department of Homeland Security.All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by an officer who arrived on the scene. Two of the victims were Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both teachers at the school.Investigators are still...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Reuters

Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break

May 24 (Reuters) - The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded. They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a "footloose and fancy" theme.
UVALDE, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

484K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy