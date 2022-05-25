ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Official: Texas gunman bought two assault rifles on 18th birthday

 3 days ago
A shooter killed 19 adults and two children at an elementary school in...

ethical journalism
3d ago

Article says 19 adults and 2 children killed. Does anybody edit anymore. High school grad wanna be journalists. It was 19 children, 2 adults.

2
Animal
3d ago

Does anyone realize gun laws don't stop killings. You do know people that have no criminal record still shoot and kill. Government and citizens need to be a little more broad minded, and think before they act out of personal feelings, and political agendas. I can't see a single thing Biden and his group has done for the people. I believe the government is supposed to be of the people, and for the people. Biden is in do as I say and not as I do mode.

2
chris
3d ago

They are not assault rifles … they are not a fully automatic weapon…. They are a semiautomatic sporting rifle….. big difference

4
