ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lagarde gains key allies for rate hike plans

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1OPC_0fphTCIL00
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde takes part at the panel discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

DAVOS/FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gained key allies for her plan to raise rates out of negative territory this summer, even as one of her own board members on Wednesday expressed some scepticism about the policy path ahead.

With inflation broadening, Lagarde said this week that the ECB's minus 0.5% deposit rate should start rising in July and could be at zero or "slightly above" by the end of September before rising further "towards the neutral rate".

Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, among the most conservative members of the ECB's Governing Council said he fully backed this plan and Olli Rehn, Finland's central bank chief, also voiced support for rate hikes in the summer, as did the ECB's own chief economist Philip Lane.

"I'm fully on board, I fully support everything that is in the (Lagarde) blog, I think it nicely charts the policy course," Knot told a World Economic Forum panel in Davos.

Knot earlier said that a 50 basis point rate hike in July should remain a possibility but his comments on Wednesday suggest support for smaller, 25 basis point moves, in line with Lagarde's call for gradualism.

Speaking in Helsinki, Rehn, considered by some to be a policy "dove" who favours lower rates, said he also supported 25 point rate hikes in both July and September.

Lane said the rate hike path sketched by Lagarde for the summer was "clear and robust" but he cautioned that any move beyond September will depend on how inflation pans out and the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the central bank governors of Austria and Latvia both said that a 50 basis point rate hike should be an option in July, indicating that a 25 basis point increase is not yet a done deal.

Fabio Panetta, an outspoken dove, took a somewhat different view, arguing that policy normalisation should not be equated with getting interest rates back to a neutral setting. Instead, he said the aim should be to cement the inflation at the ECB's 2% target.

"Normal does not mean neutral... the normalisation process should not be assessed against unobservable reference points, such as the natural or neutral rate of interest," Panetta said in a speech in Frankfurt.

Others, including French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, an influential centrist voice, have also argued that the neutral rate is a key reference point in policy normalisation.

The nominal neutral rate is estimated to be between 1% and 2%, or 150 to 250 basis points above the current minus 0.5% deposit rate, suggesting that the ECB could raise rates well into next year before approaching this level.

Backing up his argument for caution, Panetta also said that the growth outlook is clearly weakening, a view Rehn appeared so share when he said the ECB was likely to cut its growth projection next month.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yield spreads tighten as rate hike angst eases

(Recasts, updates prices) May 26 (Reuters) - Yield spreads between core and peripheral euro zone government bonds tightened amid less hawkish signals from central banks, while Germany’s long-dated borrowing costs rose after recent falls tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. Analysts said minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed as inflation fears dissipate

(Updates prices, adds details, table) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note slid to a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as corporate announcements point to slowing economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 0.3 basis point to 2.751% after earlier falling to 2.706%. The market had been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 4 basis points to 2.462%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Yields also fell after minutes released on Wednesday from a Federal Reserve policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 28.7 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.978%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.629%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.476%. The Treasury Department will auction $42 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the last sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. May 26 Thursday 10:46 AM New York / 1446 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0525 1.0699 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.4575 1.4887 -0.015 Two-year note 100-19/256 2.4618 -0.040 Three-year note 100-102/256 2.6094 -0.022 Five-year note 99-168/256 2.6989 -0.017 Seven-year note 100-192/256 2.7551 -0.006 10-year note 101-20/256 2.7505 0.003 20-year bond 100-240/256 3.1861 0.039 30-year bond 97-152/256 2.9972 0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Olli Rehn
US News and World Report

Retailers Lift European Stocks but Growth Worries Persist

(Reuters) -European markets rose on Thursday with the retail sector leading the charge as Britain revealed new stimulus plans, while the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its monetary policy tightening script also bolstered risk appetite. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed higher for a second straight session, up 0.8%. Gains...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#Frankfurt#Davos#Davos Frankfurt#Ecb#Dutch#Governing Council#World Economic Forum
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday. Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss ways to help solve food crisis

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions. "Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Dollar eases as traders scale back bets on Fed tightening

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower on Thursday as markets considered whether the Federal Reserve might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year, which would weaken the allure of the safehaven currency. The dollar index , which measures...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up on slower growth outlook

(Adds auction details, remarks, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as macro data and corporate announcements point to slower economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.3 basis points to 2.770% after falling to 2.706% early in the session. Expectations were high a few weeks ago that the Federal Reserve would aggressively hike interest rates to tackle inflation, but recent data has suggested a weakening economy, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. "The drift of the data lately has been on the weak side, notably those new home sales were pretty darn bad," he said. New home sales plunged a more-than-expected 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. "The market has got a little too far over its skis, as far as how the economy was going to go and how the Fed was going to go," Brien said. The market has been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.6 basis point to 2.496%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Minutes released on Wednesday from a Fed policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. The Treasury Department sold $42 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 2.777%. The auction was very strong with the high yield more than 2 basis points lower than the yield at the bidding deadline, Brien said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 27.2 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.996%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.655%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.471%. May 26 Thursday 2:31 PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0375 1.0546 -0.018 Six-month bills 1.47 1.5016 -0.002 Two-year note 100-2/256 2.496 -0.006 Three-year note 100-76/256 2.6451 0.014 Five-year note 99-128/256 2.7327 0.017 Seven-year note 100-152/256 2.78 0.019 10-year note 100-232/256 2.7702 0.023 20-year bond 100-236/256 3.1871 0.040 30-year bond 97-160/256 2.9956 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.50 2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil edges higher on tight supply, rising U.S. refining activity

New York, May 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies and as U.S. refiners drove processing activity to their highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic started. Brent crude futures for July settled up 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy