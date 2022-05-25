ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

COLUMBIA MAN FACING FELONY CHARGES AFTER APRIL TRAFFIC STOP SCHEDULED TO BE IN COURT

kmmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Columbia man charged with a couple of felonies after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 240 and 290th Road in Slater on April 24 is due in court. A report from a Saline County deputy says...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police arrest suspect in Talon Drive shooting from February

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested Koda Alshawn Coats, 35 of Columbia, on Friday for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and a federal probation violation warrant. Members of the Department’s Special Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service had been attempting to locate Coats in relation to outstanding warrants for his arrest in connected to The post Columbia police arrest suspect in Talon Drive shooting from February appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton prosecuting attorney arrested for alleged assault

FULTON — The Fulton prosecuting attorney was arrested for Fourth Degree Assault Wednesday after an investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's office. According to a press release, Eric Qualls, the prosecuting attorney for the city of Fulton, was identified as the suspect of an alleged assault at a business in the 100 block of East 5th Street in Fulton on May 18.
FULTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slater, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Saline County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
County
Saline County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Fulton woman sought on warrant from Mercer County Sheriff

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a woman from Fulton has been accused of making a false report to a law enforcement officer. Twenty-six-year-old Jennifer Ray is sought by the sheriff’s department on a Mercer County warrant after allegedly failing to appear in court in Princeton on May 17th.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County woman, Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges in Texas County

A Phelps County woman and a Pulaski County man are arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Texas County. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a pickup truck on Harry Road in the Licking area around 1:00 Thursday morning for a registration violation. The deputy gained consent to search the vehicle and as the driver stepped out, she dropped a container. The deputy says methamphetamine was found in the container. Another three bags, each containing about four grams of methamphetamine, were found in the truck, along with drug paraphernalia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

Judge denies bond for ex-Chillicothe hospital worker accused of murder

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Livingston County prosecuting attorney had a Chillicothe police officer testify Friday in the murder case surrounding former Hedrick Medical Center respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall. Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for May 27, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Savannah T. Stetzenbach of Sedalia at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Stetzenbach was taken to the Johnson County Jail on a 12-hour hold. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Mexico Police confront two armed men over the weekend

Two Audrain County men require medical treatment after two separate incidents involving weapons in Mexico. The first happened Friday night. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports they were called to the 4200 block of S. Clark Street around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a man with a knife. Police learned a 46-year-old man entered a business armed with a hunting knife. After repeated requests to leave the business, the man did and was later found walking along Clark Street still holding the knife. Police confronted him in the South Trails Shopping Center parking lot, asking him to drop the knife. The man initially refused so officers used bean-bag rounds to take him into custody. Police report the man was transported to MU Psychiatric Center for evaluation.
MEXICO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lakeexpo.com

Facing Murder Conspiracy Trial, Leigh Ann Bauman Checks Into Rehab After Boozy Bond Violation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For May 27, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a warrant check at the Phillips 66 store, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Subsequently, Tanner Leary, 22, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Leary was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on a Saline County warrant for Stealing with a bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Woman Charged With Decapitating Son Ruled Cray

Today we get an update on one of the most horrific crimes in local history. Here's the postscript and wrist slap . . . Tasha Haefs, 35, who appeared in court virtually with her attorney, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvel Stevens. Haefs is accused of killing and decapitating Karvel and a dog inside a home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on Feb. 15.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Lexington man extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Lexington man. Thirty-four-year-old Thomas Kopp was to be released on May 26th from Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center and extradited to Grundy County. on failure to appear in court on an original charge of misdemeanor non-support. Bond is...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive. Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, The post Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy