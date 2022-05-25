ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot

By WSBTV.com News Staff, JEFF AMY, RUSS BYNUM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctEVJ_0fphSmz000
Election 2022 Georgia People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia.

Georgia’s incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also picked a favorite in the open race for lieutenant governor. Meanwhile, the Republican state school superintendent won a primary challenge by his predecessor.

A look at some key down-ballot races in the Georgia primaries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

A lawmaker endorsed by Trump led three fellow Republican rivals seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, though it was too early to call the race. The office’s current occupant, Republican and Trump critic Geoff Duncan, passed on seeking another term.

State Sen. Burt Jones led in unofficial returns. Jones called for a statewide investigation into the 2020 election, embracing Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud.

Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, businesswoman Jeanne Seaver and manufacturing plant supervisor Mack McGregor were also on the Republican ballot.

In the crowded Democratic primary, former Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall was headed to a runoff. It was too early to call who his opponent would be. The Democratic field included state Reps. Erick Allen, Derrick Jackson and Renitta Shannon. Also running were 2018 Democratic attorney general nominee Charlie Bailey, physician Jason Hayes, Air Force veteran Tony Brown, businessman Rashid Malik and Tyrone Brooks Jr., son of a longtime state lawmaker.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr bested another Trump-backed candidate who challenged the Republican incumbent over the 2020 election.

Carr defended his office against fellow Republican John Gordon, who said he wants to investigate Trump’s claims of election fraud and that Carr isn’t doing enough to look into them. Carr noted that Republicans lost and there’s no stolen election to investigate.

Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan will oppose Carr in the fall election. She won the Democratic primary after running to protect consumers and abortion rights. She defeated fellow Democrat Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton County prosecutor who founded a nonprofit that works to end police brutality.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Insurance Commissioner John King overcame his first election challenge since the governor appointed him to the post in 2019. He defeated two fellow Republicans: real estate developer Ben Cowart and Patrick Witt, a legal consultant endorsed by Trump.

A former Doraville police chief and Army National Guard officer, King took the job following the indictment of his predecessor, Jim Beck, who was convicted last year of fraud.

It was too early to call the Democratic primary between three contenders. Janice Laws Robinson was seeking a second chance after running unsuccessfully for insurance commissioner as the 2018 Democratic nominee. She faced insurance salesman Raphael Baker and attorney Matthew Wilson.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

Georgia’s Republican state school superintendent easily won a primary challenge by a predecessor hoping to take the job back.

Incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods defeated fellow Republican John Barge in a race marked by back-and-forth allegations over who performed worst in the job.

Alisha Thomas Searcy won the Democratic primary for school superintendent eight years after she ran unsuccessfully for the office. She defeated three other Democrats seeking the nomination.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black wasn’t seeking reelection, opting instead to run for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary that was won Tuesday by former football great Herschel Walker.

In the Democratic primary, Nakita Hemingway, a cut-flower grower and real estate agent, defeated State Rep. Winfred Dukes and Fred Swann, the Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Black in 2018.

Republican state Sen. Tyler Harper was unopposed for the GOP nomination.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

State Sen. Bruce Thompson won a three-way primary for the Republican nomination for Georgia labor commissioner.

Incumbent Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, a Republican, wasn’t seeking reelection. His last term was marked by a scramble to process record unemployment claims resulting from coronavirus shutdowns.

Thompson led the GOP primary over Mike Coan, who had served as Butler’s deputy labor commissioner and won his boss’s endorsement, and businessman Kartik Bhatt.

It was too early to call the Democratic primary. That race included state Rep. William Boddie, entrepreneur Nicole Horn, state Sen. Lester Jackson, attorney and businesswoman Nadia Surrency and courier Thomas Dean.

CONGRESS

Eight members of Congress from Georgia overcame primary challengers Tuesday.

Democratic Reps. Sanford Bishop, David Scott, Hank Johnson and Nikema Williams all won contested primary races. Rep. Lucy McBath defeated fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in a primary race between incumbents in metro Atlanta’s 7th District.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew Clyde and Drew Ferguson all beat GOP primary rivals.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

Brian Kemp wins Republican nomination for governor, setting up rematch with Stacey Abrams

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

LIST | Georgia primary election winners so far

ATLANTA — Georgians went to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 to select who will appear on the general election ballots in November. The state's closely-watched elections will be seen as a critical bellwether across the country, after Georgia turned into one of the fiercest "purple" battleground states in the last couple election cycles.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

Georgia investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election ramps up

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Boddie
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nikema Williams
The Associated Press

Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Voters in an affluent suburban Atlanta county rejected ballot measures that would have turned three mostly white areas into their own cities. The three cities would have wrested key decision-making power from Cobb County, where the election of three Black women in 2020 gave Democrats control of the county commission for the first time in decades.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Voters turn out for Georgia Primary

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Local organizations made their final attempts to encourage voters to get out to the polls for the Georgia primary. Voting during this election looks a little different after a bill signed by Governor Kemp last year added restrictions on the voting process. Those restrictions raised concerns for some voting rights groups, like the Thomas County NAACP, which is why President Lucinda brown spent election day pointing people to the polls.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Republicans#Democratic Primary#Police Brutality#Election Fraud#Ap#U S Senate#Wsb Tv News#Gop#Atlanta City Council
CBS 46

Miller concedes to Jones in GOP lieutenant governor’s primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - State Sen. Butch Miller conceded this week’s GOP lieutenant gubernatorial primary to fellow state Sen. Burt Jones on Friday. Miller also congratulated Jones and pledged to help him win in November. On Thursday, Jones declared himself the winner of the Republican primary. Jones, who has...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections. Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. The junior senator and pastor is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning...
ATLANTA, GA
vnexplorer.net

Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
miamistandard.news

Georgia Voters Approve Marijuana Legalization Ballot Question

Georgia voters have sent a marijuana message to state lawmakers, approving a ballot measure on Tuesday that expresses their support for adult-use cannabis legalization. State Democratic party leadership placed nine non-binding advisory questions on the primary election ballot to help inform the legislature on where Georgians stand on various issues, including legalization.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
149K+
Followers
107K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy