SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last few days have been damp around Mid-Michigan with intermittent showers and thunderstorms. Friday is the day we close out this activity, then we move towards a warmer holiday weekend with minimal rain chances on the board. The humidity will be going up too, so it’ll start to feel like summer, too!

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO