West Athens, CA

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run collision in West Athens (West Athens, CA)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run collision in West Athens (West Athens, CA)Nationwide Report

A male pedestrian lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Tuesday morning in a southwestern Los Angeles County community. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 120th Street around 3 a.m. [...]

