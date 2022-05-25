Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run collision in West Athens (West Athens, CA) Nationwide Report

A male pedestrian lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Tuesday morning in a southwestern Los Angeles County community. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 120th Street around 3 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .