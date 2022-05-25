Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals

May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks made 50% of their shots, including 20 3-pointers in the victory at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Warriors still lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

"I just want to win the game," Doncic told reporters. "We have more to do. This is nothing. We have three more. We have to go game-by-game and believe."

Game 4 features six lead changes and was tied four times. It also included a 16-minute, second-half rain delay, due to a leak in the arena ceiling. The series will go back to California on Thursday for Game 5 and would return to Dallas on Saturday for Game 6 if the Mavericks can win on the road.

"Their confidence started early and we didn't really do anything to slow it down," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. "Then that's when the avalanche started.

"That's a good lesson learned. ... To close them out is going to be tough."

The lead changed hands four times through the first 12 minutes of the game Tuesday night, but the Mavericks took a 28-24 edge into the second quarter. The Warriors opened the second on a 7-1 run to snatch momentum before the Mavericks answered with a 19-2 run and carried a 62-47 lead into the break.

The Mavericks outscored the Warriors 37-23 in the third, but Golden State responded by outscoring Dallas 39-20 over the final 12 minutes. However, they couldn't close the gap.

Mavericks forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock scored 23 and 18 points, respectively, and Bullock made six 3-pointers. Dallas guard Jalen Brunson chipped in 15 points and Doncic made 10 of 26 shot attempts and totaled 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Curry scored 20 points in the loss for Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole scored 17 and 14 points off the Warriors bench.

Golden State will next host Dallas for Game 5 at 6 p.m. PDT Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.