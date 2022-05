A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO