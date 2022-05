Bryan Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ husband, has worked on political campaigns before. The Colby College graduate was the media consultant for his father-in-law, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, as the latter ran for president in 2016. He also served as the media consultant for former U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho and as the campaign manager for former Alabama Gov. Robert J. Bentley. Now, he might become a political figure himself, with Sarah currently running for governor of Arkansas.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO