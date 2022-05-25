ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Roy Herman Kannenberg

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Herman Kannenberg 78, of Hartford passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, peacefully at his home. Roy was born in Port Washington on September 16, 1943, the son of the late Albert and Eleanora (Heilgendorf) Kannenberg. On October 3, 1964, Roy married Arlene Behm of Cedarburg at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jackson,...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Roberta D. ‘Robin’ Maas

Roberta D. “Robin” Maas of Nashotah passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She died peacefully at her Nashotah home after a long battle with cancer. She was a loving wife to her husband, Stephen. She was preceded in death by her father,...
NASHOTAH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ione Bette Kohlman

Ione Bette Kohlman, age 90 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Ione was born on November 15, 1931 in St. Michael to the late Jake and Elizabeth (nee Schneider) Schladweiler. She was united in marriage to Harold Kohlman on June 26, 1954. Harold passed away on Sept. 16, 1997.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stanley M. Sawvell

Oct. 27, 1941 - May 18, 2022. Stanley M. Sawvell, age 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on October 27, 1941, to Mirl and Mabel (Stiemke) Sawvell in Madison. Stanley is survived by his wife, Anne, of 13 years; his...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Don V. Martin

Nov. 24, 1928 - May 25, 2022. Don V. Martin of Pewaukee, formerly of Genesee, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Delray Medical Center Hospice near his Florida home at the age of 93. He was born in Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1928, the son of Guy and Viola (nee Huebner) Martin and graduated from Waukesha High School.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Geralyn Ann Matenaer

Geralyn Ann Matenaer of West Bend died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Samaritan Assisted Living at the age of 67 years. She was born on August 19, 1954, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee Hefter) Matenaer. Geralyn enjoyed arts and crafts and getting photographs of her family. Geralyn graduated from West Bend High School and was a member of the Holy Angels Parish in West Bend.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wilbur Allen Pieper

July 11, 1944 - May 21, 2022. Wilbur Allen Pieper, age 77, of Ixonia, entered into his heavenly father’s arms on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Park Terrace in Watertown. What a wonderful reunion we imagine!. He was born July 11, 1944, in Hustisford to Gerhard and Lois (Moldenhauer)...
IXONIA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wallace Karl Ernst Wolff, 81

Wallace Karl Ernst Wolff, 81, of Grafton went to his heavenly home on May 24, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Wallace (Wally) was born on November 13, 1940, in Kewaunee to Karl and Amanda (Schmidke) Wolff. He was baptized February 23, 1941, and confirmed April 3, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kewaunee.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth F. ‘Betty’ Weimer

June 30, 1926 - May 25, 2022. Elizabeth F. “Betty” Weimer, 95, of Eagle, joined her husband in heaven on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc. Betty was born on June 30, 1926, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Kemmer) Juedes. She...
EAGLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Josiah James Michaelson

Josiah James Michaelson, 27, was born on July 13, 1994 and passed on to heaven May 20, 2022, in a tragic car accident. Joe was a graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School, a certified welder, served our country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, and was currently employed at Hastings Air Energy Control. He was the firstborn son of Jerry and Katy Michaelson, the third of five children and a role model to them all. He considered his friends as his family and loved them all fiercely. He had a great sense of humor, was loyal, caring, genuine, selfless, patient, and flexible. His natural ability to lead displayed itself in every area of his life from sports, friendships, serving in the Army, to his most current job as Warehouse Supervisor and Logistics Coordinator. He was a handy man who loved to work on cars and could fix almost anything he put his mind to. He had a unique sense of fashion, a contagious laugh, and had a way of making everyone he came in contact with feel special. He lived charismatically and unapologetically, waiting to drop into splits any time he could get. During his life with us he taught us all to be fully present, do what you love and do it with everything you have, to love unconditionally, surround yourself with good people, work hard and do good, and most of all to live life to the fullest.
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ruth Prange, 93

Ruth Prange was born on May 26, 1928, to Alfred and Lilly (Kothe) Reinhold. She met the love of her life, Clifford Prange, when she was 18 and he was 26. They married on March 29, 1947. They lived in Glendale and later outside of Cedarburg. She remained in her house in the country even after Cliff died, for a total of forty years. The last three years Ruth lived at Ellen’s Home in Port Washington. She died on Saturday May 21, 2022.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John ‘Russ’ Russell

Jan. 4, 1944 - May 19, 2022. John “Russ” Russell, age 78, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on January 4, 1944, to Daniel and Mary (nee Hassett) Russell. John’s first love was to spend time with his family. John shared a love of fishing with his late son Brett. His grandson’s football was a passion of his to watch and say, “Hit somebody!” and his granddaughter’s dance recitals. John enjoyed go-karting anytime and anywhere!
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lasata holds Party of the Century

CEDARBURG — Lasata Campus recently held the party of the century, celebrating five women hitting or nearly becoming 100 years old. Edith Strazer turned 103 this year, but unfortunately passed away May 12, before the celebration on May 20. Elizabeth Hembel and Jeanette Kervin will be 101 years old...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard A. Amerling

Richard A. Amerling, 77, of the Town of Wayne, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home with his wife at his side. Richard was born on September 11, 1944, the son of the late Edwin and Rosemarie (nee Boegel) Amerling and grew up in the Town of Wayne. Richard graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1962, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and proudly served his country for 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant. On November 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Sandra Hoepner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Richard was employed at John Deere as a millwright and retired after 38 years of employment. He enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling and going on train trips, farming, and spending time with his grandchildren. Richard was active in Catholic Financial Life as a social secretary/treasurer, a member of the Bintzler-Waehler American Legion #347 in Lomira, a member of the Kewaskum Sno-Chiefs, and an active member of St. Kilian Catholic Church.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kevin John Herche

Kevin John Herche was born March 15, 1964, in Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 15, 2022, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lynn (Kuglitsch), daughter Brianna, sons Justin and Joshua, brothers Randall (Debbie), Gregory (Barbara) and Marvin, parents Norman and Janice, nieces and nephews.
SUN CITY, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls)

Feb. 28, 1935 - May 19, 2022. Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls), age 87, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2022. She was born February 28, 1935, in Oconomowoc, to Esther Louise (nee Hintz) and Arthur Henry “Pat” Nehls. Patricia graduated from Oconomowoc High School, where she met her loving husband George Miller and married in 1955. She went to Waverly Collage in Iowa.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John M. Connelly

John M. Connelly of Hartland passed peacefully on May 22, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born October 10, 1938, in the farmhouse of his grandparents, Bert and Esther (Taylor) Bruce in Lowell, IN, to John and Vera (Bruce) Connelly. He grew up in Cedar Lake and Lowell, IN and Chicago, IL.
HARTLAND, WI

