Roy Herman Kannenberg

Josiah James Michaelson, 27, was born on July 13, 1994 and passed on to heaven May 20, 2022, in a tragic car accident. Joe was a graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School, a certified welder, served our country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, and was currently employed at Hastings Air Energy Control. He was the firstborn son of Jerry and Katy Michaelson, the third of five children and a role model to them all. He considered his friends as his family and loved them all fiercely. He had a great sense of humor, was loyal, caring, genuine, selfless, patient, and flexible. His natural ability to lead displayed itself in every area of his life from sports, friendships, serving in the Army, to his most current job as Warehouse Supervisor and Logistics Coordinator. He was a handy man who loved to work on cars and could fix almost anything he put his mind to. He had a unique sense of fashion, a contagious laugh, and had a way of making everyone he came in contact with feel special. He lived charismatically and unapologetically, waiting to drop into splits any time he could get. During his life with us he taught us all to be fully present, do what you love and do it with everything you have, to love unconditionally, surround yourself with good people, work hard and do good, and most of all to live life to the fullest.

GERMANTOWN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO