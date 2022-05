(Wayne County, IN)--A five-vehicle crash on I-70 in Wayne County Thursday closed both westbound lanes and brought interstate traffic in to Richmond and Centerville. It happened at just before one o’clock Thursday afternoon near the Round Barn Road overpass. Two semis, a truck pulling a horse trailer with a horse inside, and two other vehicles were all involved. Multiple people were taken to Reid Health. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Westbound I-70 was closed for several hours.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO