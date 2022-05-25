Top local stories we are following today

Western North Carolina might not seem like a place that’s a haven for tacos, but dotted around Asheville are some terrific spots serving up interesting things atop tortillas. There’s the spots serving the type of plates you’d find on street corners in Oaxaca, spots serving up tacos stuffed with things decidedly not Mexican, and then the requisite-to-any-taco-list dive-y spots. Oh, there’s even a music hall that just also happens to serve great tacos. Who knew the mountains could be so crazy about tacos?
Comments / 0