West Bend, WI

Marion Jean Duenkel

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

May 12, 1947 - May 17, 2022. Marion Jean Duenkel (Ferencevich), age 75 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2022, at Froedtert Wauwatosa Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. Marion was born on May 12, 1947, in Milwaukee...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Geralyn Ann Matenaer

Geralyn Ann Matenaer of West Bend died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Samaritan Assisted Living at the age of 67 years. She was born on August 19, 1954, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee Hefter) Matenaer. Geralyn enjoyed arts and crafts and getting photographs of her family. Geralyn graduated from West Bend High School and was a member of the Holy Angels Parish in West Bend.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Janet F. ‘Jan’ Porter

Janet F. ‘Jan’ Porter of Mukwonago was born to eternal life on May 17, 2022, at the age of 83. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Porter. Loving mother of Don Porter, Beth (John Einsiedel) Porter, Jeff (Carrie) Porter and Lisa (the late John) Porter Sanden. Proud and loving 'Grammy' of Shaun (Taryn), Michael, Georgia and Tom. Great-“Grammy” of Amelia, Madeline and Nora. Further survived by her sisters Jewell and Rita, other family and many friends.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Josiah James Michaelson

Josiah James Michaelson, 27, was born on July 13, 1994 and passed on to heaven May 20, 2022, in a tragic car accident. Joe was a graduate of Sussex Hamilton High School, a certified welder, served our country in the U.S. Army as a sergeant, and was currently employed at Hastings Air Energy Control. He was the firstborn son of Jerry and Katy Michaelson, the third of five children and a role model to them all. He considered his friends as his family and loved them all fiercely. He had a great sense of humor, was loyal, caring, genuine, selfless, patient, and flexible. His natural ability to lead displayed itself in every area of his life from sports, friendships, serving in the Army, to his most current job as Warehouse Supervisor and Logistics Coordinator. He was a handy man who loved to work on cars and could fix almost anything he put his mind to. He had a unique sense of fashion, a contagious laugh, and had a way of making everyone he came in contact with feel special. He lived charismatically and unapologetically, waiting to drop into splits any time he could get. During his life with us he taught us all to be fully present, do what you love and do it with everything you have, to love unconditionally, surround yourself with good people, work hard and do good, and most of all to live life to the fullest.
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ellen T. Olson

Ellen T. Olson was reunited with her husband, Clifford Olson Sr., on May 25, 2022, at the age of 95. She was the loving mother of Glenn (Janet), Carol (Lyle) McCaffery, Robert (Kathy), James (DeAnna), Steven (Faith), Roger (Ann), Amy Brown, Julie (Terry) Whelan, Deborah Menger, Mary (Pat McCann) Olson, Kay (Scott) Gilbert, Clifford Jr. (Jody), Brian (Jill) and Denise (Russell) Johnson. Caring sister of Hank (Vivian) Hentges, Will (Vera) Hentges and Lorraine (Richard) Schultz. Sister-inlaw of Saddie Koenig. Ellen is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, Clifford S. Olson Sr., after 65 wonderful years of marriage; siblings Fran Decker, Marion Guslek, Herb, Joe, Orville and Walter Hentges; and sons-in-law Larry Brown and Michael Menger.
EAGLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Roberta D. ‘Robin’ Maas

Roberta D. “Robin” Maas of Nashotah passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She died peacefully at her Nashotah home after a long battle with cancer. She was a loving wife to her husband, Stephen. She was preceded in death by her father,...
NASHOTAH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard A. Amerling

Richard A. Amerling, 77, of the Town of Wayne, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home with his wife at his side. Richard was born on September 11, 1944, the son of the late Edwin and Rosemarie (nee Boegel) Amerling and grew up in the Town of Wayne. Richard graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1962, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and proudly served his country for 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant. On November 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Sandra Hoepner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Richard was employed at John Deere as a millwright and retired after 38 years of employment. He enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling and going on train trips, farming, and spending time with his grandchildren. Richard was active in Catholic Financial Life as a social secretary/treasurer, a member of the Bintzler-Waehler American Legion #347 in Lomira, a member of the Kewaskum Sno-Chiefs, and an active member of St. Kilian Catholic Church.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Diane Schmidt

Diane was born on September 12, 1945 in West Bend to the late Marvin and Agnes (nee Uelmen) Johann. Diane graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, whom she adored, Gerald Schmidt on March 30, 1968, at St. Michael’s Church. From there they created their beautiful family that consisted of three children. Diane was a devoted wife and a loving mother that cared deeply for her family. Gerald passed away on December 9, 2016.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth F. ‘Betty’ Weimer

June 30, 1926 - May 25, 2022. Elizabeth F. “Betty” Weimer, 95, of Eagle, joined her husband in heaven on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc. Betty was born on June 30, 1926, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Kemmer) Juedes. She...
EAGLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen P. Ebert

Oct. 28, 1953 - May 24, 2022. Allen P. Ebert of the Town of Farmington died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home with family by his side at the age 68 years. He was born October 28, 1953 in Fond du Lac County on the family farm to the late Louis and Dorothy (nee Kleczka) Ebert.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wilbur Allen Pieper

July 11, 1944 - May 21, 2022. Wilbur Allen Pieper, age 77, of Ixonia, entered into his heavenly father’s arms on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Park Terrace in Watertown. What a wonderful reunion we imagine!. He was born July 11, 1944, in Hustisford to Gerhard and Lois (Moldenhauer)...
IXONIA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Daniel J. Stuempfig

Daniel J. Stuempfig, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home at the age of 76. He was born in Waukesha on November 26, 1945, the son of Leonard and Rose (Skubal) Stuempfig. He was a 1964 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On October...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls)

Feb. 28, 1935 - May 19, 2022. Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls), age 87, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2022. She was born February 28, 1935, in Oconomowoc, to Esther Louise (nee Hintz) and Arthur Henry “Pat” Nehls. Patricia graduated from Oconomowoc High School, where she met her loving husband George Miller and married in 1955. She went to Waverly Collage in Iowa.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

John M. Connelly

John M. Connelly of Hartland passed peacefully on May 22, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born October 10, 1938, in the farmhouse of his grandparents, Bert and Esther (Taylor) Bruce in Lowell, IN, to John and Vera (Bruce) Connelly. He grew up in Cedar Lake and Lowell, IN and Chicago, IL.
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kevin John Herche

Kevin John Herche was born March 15, 1964, in Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 15, 2022, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lynn (Kuglitsch), daughter Brianna, sons Justin and Joshua, brothers Randall (Debbie), Gregory (Barbara) and Marvin, parents Norman and Janice, nieces and nephews.
SUN CITY, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wallace Karl Ernst Wolff, 81

Wallace Karl Ernst Wolff, 81, of Grafton went to his heavenly home on May 24, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Wallace (Wally) was born on November 13, 1940, in Kewaunee to Karl and Amanda (Schmidke) Wolff. He was baptized February 23, 1941, and confirmed April 3, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kewaunee.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Don V. Martin

Nov. 24, 1928 - May 25, 2022. Don V. Martin of Pewaukee, formerly of Genesee, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Delray Medical Center Hospice near his Florida home at the age of 93. He was born in Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1928, the son of Guy and Viola (nee Huebner) Martin and graduated from Waukesha High School.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lasata holds Party of the Century

CEDARBURG — Lasata Campus recently held the party of the century, celebrating five women hitting or nearly becoming 100 years old. Edith Strazer turned 103 this year, but unfortunately passed away May 12, before the celebration on May 20. Elizabeth Hembel and Jeanette Kervin will be 101 years old...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Memorial Day observances around Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Communities across Ozaukee County will celebrate Memorial Day with observances this year, most back to the full ceremonies held before the pandemic. There will also be a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday in front of the Veterans Memorial at the Ozaukee County Justice Center, 1201 S. Spring St., Port Washington. It is hosted by the Ozaukee County Council American Legion, Ozaukee County American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Pat’s Rib Place reopening today

WAUKESHA — Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced on Facebook that the homestyle barbecue joint in Waukesha will officially reopen for business today. The restaurant, located at 151 E. Sunset Drive, closed due to staffing issues in October 2021. Since then, the restaurant has been able to serve catering orders in the Waukesha area.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival

The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival is back in Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29. Featuring The Chicago Fire Kite Team (celebrating their 30th year in Milwaukee), The Windjammers International Kite Team that will perform with 60 kites in the air at the same time… and check out the No Knots Kite Team, Mike Delfar, The Canadian Dream Team flying the GIANT kites, Fire & Ice, and much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI

