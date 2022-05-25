ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

VFW announces Memorial Day ceremonies in Geneseo May 30

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Don Cherry VFW and VFW Auxiliary invite you to the Memorial Day Service in the Geneseo City Park on Monday, May 30th. The Jr High School band will play beginning at 9:30 a.m. Service starts...

Cambridge Memorial Day Program

CAMBRIDGE —Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N East St, Cambridge, IL 61238. Below is the program schedule:. This is My Country - Cambridge School Band. Welcome - John Taylor (President, Cambridge Rotary...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Former Geneseo man pens book about his year in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam war

A Geneseo man will be publishing his book about his year in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. John Raschke's memoir of his experiences will be available this summer as "A Tour in Chuong Thien Province," published by McFarland Press. It will be available through Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble. It is scheduled for release August 22, and can be pre-ordered.
GENESEO, IL
Looking Back Galva

Galva High School graduate Brittany Rose is surrounded by classmates as they listen to a speaker during Sunday's commencement exercises at the school. Rose, the class's salutatorian, was one of the speakers during the ceremony. A rural Galva man remined in fair condition Tuesday afternoon after a light plane he...
GALVA, IL
Looking Back Orion

"It really doesn't matter what you did yesterday, or what you are planning for tomorrow," Orion school board president Doug Nelson told the Class of 2007 during Graduation on Sunday May 27, at Orion High School. "It is what you do today that matters," Nelson said, "Make every day matter."
ORION, IL
Looking Back Cambridge

Residents of the community gathered Monday May 28 for Memorial Day ceremonies at the Cambridge Community Hall and on the lawn of the Henry County Courthouse. The day began with music played by the Cambridge High School band under the direction of Chris Allen. They played two more selections throughout the program.
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

Following the killing of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front-and-center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine squared off in one debate while Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon met for the other debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
"Here Lies Jeremy Troy" opens June 2 at Richmond Hill Players

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with the comedy Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey. The show will be presented June 2-12 at the Barn Theater in Geneseo. Audio Description performance is Friday, June 3, and Assistive Listening Devices are now available (please request an ALD when making reservations.) Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com.
GENESEO, IL
52722: Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day. May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.
Andover Adventures in June to include Open Houses at historic sites

The Village of Andover will continue its Andover Adventures in June with two days, June 4 and June 11, of events with the theme “Andover Days Past & Present.”. On Saturday, June 4, activities include a 1k and 5k bicycle ride, from 9 to 10 a.m., starting at the East Pavilion in the Andover Lake Park.
ANDOVER, IL
Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Kenneth Charles Shambaugh

Kenneth Charles Shambaugh, 84, passed away on May 23rd, 2022. He and Mary Ellen will be laid to rest at Liberty Cemetery just up the road from the old Farnam homestead, where they lived for over 50 years. Ken was born on September 1st, 1937, the son of Charles and...
KEWANEE, IL
Dan D. Outdoors

Wow!! There is going to be quite a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Bishop Hill Village Park. The Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute concert will be held on that date. It is said to be “the” most accurate tribute to ABBA. The concert is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Barbra Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (309) 927-3899. The consert starts at 1 p.m. On the June 4th morning is another Bishop Hill event for you history buffs. At 10 a.m. I will be presenting a one hour presentation on WW2. It will be held in the air conditioned Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of main street. Various artifacts will also be on display. The B-17 and P-51 won’t be on display as the Bishop Hill Airport is too small. In fact, it is so small no one really knows where it’s at?
GENESEO, IL
Humane Society seeks helping hands for upcoming kennel arrivals

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
MUSCATINE, IA
Best of the Midwest: Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Jock Hedblade, Executive Director, Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, joins John to tell us about all of the the great things to do in Unforgettable Forgottonia, Illinois! Jock talks about the incredible food and drink offered in the Macomb area, how far away Macomb is from Chicago (easily accessible by Amtrak!), why it’s a great escape from the city, the wide array of activities you can do once you arrive in the area, where you can stay when you visit, the amazing history of Macomb, and some of the big events that are happening this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Interview: The Pork Tornadoes At Wild Rose Casino In Clinton, May 28th

The Midwest's favorite party band is returning to eastern Iowa this Saturday to Clinton at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort. The Pork Tornadoes are making a stop in Clinton for the third stop of the band's Your Girlfriend's Favorite Tour 2022. I spoke with The Pork Tornadoes' drummer, Mike Schulte, about their upcoming show in Clinton, the tour, merch, and more.
CLINTON, IA
Galva Council spends ARP money, issues reminders

The Galva council spent some money at Monday nights city council meeting. The council approved $71,474 from Structured Solutions LLC of Union City IN to line some manholes in the Northeast side of Galva. Also approved was $151,198 to line some sewers in the Northeast section of Galva from Hoerr Construction of Goodfield, IL.
GALVA, IL
Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
Stonehenge-Like Structure in Illinois is A Hidden Gem

Save the trip to the United Kingdom to see Stonehedge, there is a look-a-like in the Galena Township in Illinois. The Stonehenge-like structure known as the Council Ring sits on Horseshoe Mound and is one of those unique places in Illinois that you just have to see to believe. The ring is also aligned with the summer and winter solstices and there are also telescoped around the circle so that visitors can see some of the amazing views from up high on the horseshoe mound.
ILLINOIS STATE

