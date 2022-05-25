VFW announces Memorial Day ceremonies in Geneseo May 30

Wow!! There is going to be quite a concert scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Bishop Hill Village Park. The Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute concert will be held on that date. It is said to be “the” most accurate tribute to ABBA. The concert is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Barbra Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Community State Bank, Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association (309) 927-3899. The consert starts at 1 p.m. On the June 4th morning is another Bishop Hill event for you history buffs. At 10 a.m. I will be presenting a one hour presentation on WW2. It will be held in the air conditioned Henry County Historical Museum, one block west of main street. Various artifacts will also be on display. The B-17 and P-51 won’t be on display as the Bishop Hill Airport is too small. In fact, it is so small no one really knows where it’s at?

GENESEO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO