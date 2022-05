Tick Report, an Amherst based tick-testing and research service, is sponsoring a free shoe treatment to repel ticks and mosquitos on Saturday May 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 29 Cottage Street in Amherst. A spraying of shoes with permethrin, an insecticide effective on ticks will be provided. The service is offered to all members of the Amherst community with a limit of one pair of shoes per person. Please bring and extra pair of shoes with you and any questions that you have about ticks.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO