ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

If You Invested $1,000 In Uber Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBKd5_0fphMVZR00

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

Uber's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a solid investment in the past two years has been ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc UBER.

The transportation industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Fortunately for Uber investors, the company was relatively well-positioned to weather the storm.

Economic shutdowns, travel restrictions and quarantines crushed the mobility business. Fortunately for Uber, the company took the opportunity to lean into its Uber Eats food delivery service, which was the perfect fit for a pandemic backdrop.

At the beginning of 2020, Uber shares were trading at $29.94. By the beginning of March, the stock was up to $34.05 despite news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Uber bottomed at $13.71 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Fortunately for Uber investors, the dip did not last long.

In November 2020, Uber scored a big victory in California when voters approved Proposition 22, which allows Uber drivers to continue to be classified as independent contractors rather than employees. Uber didn’t get so lucky in the UK, where a court ruled in February 2021 that its drivers should be classified as employees and are entitled to all the associated rights and benefits.

Uber In 2021 And 2022, Beyond: Following the Prop 22 vote in November, Uber shares were back at new all-time highs above $50 and the stock got as high as $64.05 in February 2021 around the time of the UK ruling. Uber has since pulled all the way back down to around $21.91.

Still, investors who bought Uber on the day it hit its 2020 pandemic low and held on have generated a positive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Uber stock bought on March 18, 2020, would be worth about $1,476 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Uber stock to rebound in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 39 analysts covering the stock is $50, suggesting 129.4% upside from current levels.

Photo: Faber14 via Shutterstock

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Stock#Traffic Accident
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As American Natural Gas Prices Start To Converge With Europe's, A Hedged Bet On Them Going Even Higher.

One of the points Credit Suisse strategist Zoltan Poszar made in his "Breton Woods III" note last month was that in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia in response to it, commodities markets were becoming disrupted. Russia is the nearest supplier of natural gas, oil, and other commodities to much of Europe, and to the extent that Europe eschews Russian supplies, Europe would have to get its supplies from further afield. Similarly, Russia would have to ship its oil further away (to Asia), and much of the infrastructure required to completely rearrange pre-war trading patterns simply doesn't exist yet.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pokemoto To Offer $15,000 Discount To Veterans Interested In Opening A Pokemoto Franchise

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRIL) growing Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it is launching a discount program to assist veterans interested in shifting their career path and opening their own Pokemoto Hawaiian franchise. The program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a thank you to the men and women who have served in the United States military. The program includes active and retired members of all branches of the United States military.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy