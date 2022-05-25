ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Fourth suspect arrested in Ohio murder, hostage recovery

By Jen Steer
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMGfp_0fphMJDx00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities arrested the fourth suspect in a murder investigation that resulted in a hostage being found in a Canton basement.

Andrew Williams, 28, was charged with aggravated murder and obstructing official business, according to Stark County Jail records.

5 people shot at Cleveland shopping center

It started when the body of Joseph Aaron Pomeroy , 32, of Plain Township, was found along the side of Hardington Avenue NE in Canton Township on May 10. Then on May 13, the Canton Police Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Correll Avenue NE. That’s where they discovered a person being kept in the basement .

Deputies arrested three suspects:

  • Jeremy Morlock, 43: aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
  • Clayton Smart, 24: complicity to commit aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
  • Mary Ann Soliday, 34: complicity to commit aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

  • Andrew Charles Williams (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ5Ky_0fphMJDx00
    Jeremy Morlock (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Livsg_0fphMJDx00
    Clayton Smart (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tChI_0fphMJDx00
    Mary Ann Soliday (Photo courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Williams at a home on Silent Court NW in Canton. According to the U.S. Marshals, he was spotted looking out a window, then barricaded himself in the bedroom. SWAT was called to the scene, but eventually Williams surrendered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park. According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE. Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect...
MASSILLON, OH
WHIZ

Four Arrested in Theft Ring

Four men are behind bars in Guernsey County following a bust of a theft ring. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that 39-year-old McKinley Black of Buffalo, 49-year-old Jean Paul Geiger of Middlebourne, 28-year-old Sylvan Cline of Quaker City and 40-year-old Brandon Robert of Buffalo are all charged with breaking and entering and grand theft.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Man in Custody following Police Surveillance

A 38 year old Cambridge man is in custody at the Guernsey County Jail following his arrest by CODE task Force investigators from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon May 26, 2022. Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden says that his detectives were conducting surveillance on a residence that his office had received complaints on regarding suspected drug activity, when the investigators observed what appeared to be a hand- to –hand transaction between Thomas L.K. Harding Sr. and a female driver of a vehicle.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect who knocked man out at bar, left him with a traumatic brain injury wanted in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury after he was knocked out at a bar. Police are still trying to track down the suspect. 19 news spoke with the victim’s fiancée, she did not want to go on camera, but she said her fiancé is still in the hospital and he’s in a lot of pain and is suffering from a traumatic brain injury.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hostage#Northern Ohio#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Wjw#Stark County Jail#Silent Court Nw#The U S Marshals
WTRF- 7News

Guernsey County woman arrested following abduction of a child

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In a written statement published on the sheriff’s department website, Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden said that a Cambridge woman is in custody in the Franklin County jail Thursday following the alleged abduction of a child from Guernsey County. Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report that Anell […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria: Shooting incident at Walmart

The Elyria Police Department responded May 27 to the Walmart Supercenter, 1000 Chestnut Commons Drive in Elyria, for an apparent suicide. “The incident at Walmart involved a male who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was ultimately determined to be deceased,” stated Elyria Police Sgt. Michael Mahony. The Lorain...
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Jury finds man guilty of killing Akron father and daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for the Canton man accused of killing a 43-year-old Akron dad and his 22-month-old daughter in July 2020 found him guilty Thursday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court. The jury in the Shawn Allen trial began deliberating Wednesday afternoon. Allen...
AKRON, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio father and teen son arrested in connection with 15-year-old’s death

CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 56-year-old father and his 19-year-old son were arrested after a 15-year-old male was shot dead. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, on May 24, D’Lawrence Scott got into an argument with a woman near the 1000 block of Burta Street, and it turned physical. A 15-year-old male reportedly stepped in the middle of the fight to defend the woman, and D’Lawrence allegedly grabbed a firearm from a car parked outside the home and fatally shot the 15-year-old.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect sentenced to at least 28 years in prison for 2021 Lakewood homicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the May 2021 homicide of a man in Lakewood faced a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning. Court records show that Bruce Ford changed his plea in the case earlier this month. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, but it was amended to involuntary manslaughter.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WDTN

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy