Murfreesboro, TN

5th grader killed, brother injured in Murfreesboro crash

By Brittney Baird
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County community is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old child who died in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro Monday afternoon.

In a statement to parents, Providence Christian Academy reported 5th-grade student Cole Johnson was killed in the crash on New Lascassas Highway near Dejarnette Lane. Cole’s younger brother, who is in third grade at PCA, was also injured in the crash and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. He has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to Murfreesboro police.

UPDATE: 3 killed in I-81 crash in Washington County, Va.
    (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)
    (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)
    (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

PCA is closed Tuesday and educators are making plans to offer counseling support for students, according to the school.

Murfreesboro police reported the driver of a gray 1993 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Lascassas Pike and veered into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding with a 2021 red Toyota Corolla.

Several MPD officers were first on the scene and began CPR on Cole, who was riding in the backseat of the Corolla, according to Murfreesboro police. Medics then took over life-saving measures but Cole was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Three other people were injured in the crash. New Lascassas Highway was closed for hours while the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated.

The driver of the Corolla, an adult man, was trapped inside the car, and firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free him. An adult woman was also injured. She is in critical but stable condition and the man is in stable condition.

The male driver of the Camry was also injured and taken to the hospital. A male passenger suffered minor injuries. At last check, they both were stable.

In a statement to parents, PCA said it was broken-hearted to report Cole’s passing and asked families to refrain from reaching out to his family at this time. The school asked for prayers for Cole’s brother’s complete healing and comfort and peace for the entire Johnson family.

Murfreesboro police reported everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts and charges could be forthcoming.

No additional details have been released.

