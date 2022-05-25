ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Commodity Trader Glencore Looks To Settle Bribery, Market Manipulation Charges By Paying Penalties - Read How Much

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvRFl_0fphLazz00

Commodity trader Glencore Plc GLNCY looks to plead guilty to multiple counts of bribery and market manipulation and pay penalties of up to $1.5 billion following U.S., U.K., and Brazilian investigations, the Financial Times reports.

Glencore agreed to pay about $1.5 billion in overall penalties, including the $1.1 billion to U.S. authorities, $40 million to Brazilian prosecutors, and an undisclosed amount due to the U.K.

The U.K. Serious Fraud Office charged the group’s subsidiary Glencore Energy U.K. with seven profit-driven bribery and corruption cases related to oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.

Glencore agents and employees allegedly paid bribes worth over $25 million for preferential access to oil.

In the U.S., Glencore pleaded guilty to a decade-long bribery scheme and an eight-year scheme to manipulate U.S. fuel oil price benchmarks.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a wide-ranging investigation, followed by the SFO in 2019.

Glencore faced €10.5 million bribery charges to induce officials of companies Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures and the Société Nationale de Raffinage.

Glencore faced bribery charges of €4.7 million between July 2011 and April 2016 to influence officials to favor the company in oil transactions in the Ivory Coast, failing to prevent individuals connected to the company from bribing officials concerned with awarding crude oil cargoes in Equatorial Guinea.

Photo by Tumisu from Pixaby

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks To Turn Dividend Payments Into Passive Monthly Income

A dividend is a distribution, to eligible shareholders, from corporate profits. The payments, the amount of the payments, the payment schedule, etc. vary from company to company and is determined by the board of directors. Aside from some tax advantages (qualified dividends paid are taxed at rates lower than the...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Market Manipulation#Corruption#Glencore Plc#Brazilian#The Financial Times#Glencore Energy U K#Sfo
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Shares?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Thursday — what's going on?. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $1250 to $1050. Several analysts have lowered price targets on Tesla stock this month, highlighting similar concerns around lockdowns in China. Tesla's Giga Shanghai was shut down for three weeks in April following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 59 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Medtronic MDT is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Performance Shipping PSHG's stock came...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Amgen 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Amgen AMGN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.5%. Currently, Amgen has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion. Buying $100 In AMGN: If an investor had bought $100 of AMGN stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pokemoto To Offer $15,000 Discount To Veterans Interested In Opening A Pokemoto Franchise

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRIL) growing Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it is launching a discount program to assist veterans interested in shifting their career path and opening their own Pokemoto Hawaiian franchise. The program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a thank you to the men and women who have served in the United States military. The program includes active and retired members of all branches of the United States military.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 500 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG and Hibbett, Inc. HIBB. Data on personal income, outlays, international trade in goods and wholesale inventories will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are On The Move Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Nvidia said first-quarter revenue grew 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The chip company reported quarterly adjusted earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy