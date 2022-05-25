Farmers Make Fast Progress in Spring Planting

A former pitching standout at Washington made his presence known on the diamond this year being named all conference at the next level. Cornell College junior and 2019 Washington High School graduate Kole Hinrichsen was recently named to the 2022 All-Midwest Conference Baseball Second Team for his work on the mound this spring. As the ace for the Rams, Hinrichsen finished with a 4.43 ERA in 69 innings of work while striking out an eye-popping 71 batters. That is the second best season strikeout total in Cornell history and his 125 career strikeouts ranks 10th all time. He concluded the spring with a 3-2 record, pitched into the seventh inning in all six conference starts, and only allowed 16 free passes. The junior helped the Rams to a 17-23 season.

