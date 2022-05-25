ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Farmers Make Fast Progress in Spring Planting

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers made quick progress last week with 86 percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop planted, 13 days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average. This week’s Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural...

www.kciiradio.com

