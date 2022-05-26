Chicago Weather radar: Severe storms prompt tornado warnings; funnel cloud spotted near O'Hare

Chicago's weather forecast calls for more scattered, potentially severe, showers and storms even after a warm front set off tornado warnings for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties Wednesday afternoon.

An aircraft pilot spotted a funnel cloud west of O'Hare Airport, in Elk Grove Village, around 4:00 p.m. Storm spotters also reported seeing a funnel nearby, about two to three miles north of Foster Avenue and IL-83.

Storm spotters also reported a rotating wall cloud over the Glen Ellyn area around 3:45 p.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry describes the features of storms capable of producing tornadoes as they blew through the Chicago area Wednesday afternooon.

The FAA reported a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport as the storms passed through.

So far, there have been 48 flights canceled at O'Hare and two at Midway.

Scattered storms will continue to move through the area. The greatest chance for severe weather to develop will be before 8 p.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the fast-moving storms could create torrential downpours for about 15-20 minutes before moving out.

The National Weather Service has much of the Chicago area under a slight risk for severe weather.

Rainy conditions are expected the rest of the week before clearing out for Memorial Day weekend.