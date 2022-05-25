These 7 Dividend-Paying Warren Buffett Stocks Are Almost Recession Proof

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws literally thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world.

The chatter across Wall Street from economists, equity strategists and, of course, the financial news teleprompter readers is that when it comes to a recession, it’s not a matter of if anymore, it is a matter of when. The definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product. First-quarter GDP decreased at an annual rate of 1.4%. Should that happen in the second quarter, that would place the economy in recession now.

We decided to screen Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio looking for dividend-paying stocks that are Buy rated across Wall Street and would hold up well in a recession. We found seven companies that look like solid ideas for worried investors looking to stay in equities but who want to be in companies that can weather the coming recession and stagflation storm.



It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Bank of America

This company posted very solid first-quarter results and Warren Buffett owns a stunning 1.1 billion shares. Bank of America Corp. ( NYSE: BAC ) is a ubiquitous presence in the United States, providing various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and governments in the United States and internationally. It operates 5,100 banking centers, 16,300 ATMs, call centers and online and mobile banking platforms.

Bank of America has expanded into several new U.S. markets, with scale across the country positioning it ideally to benefit from accelerating loan growth over the next two years. Moreover, unlike smaller peers, scale allows the bank to increase investment substantially over the next few years without notably jeopardizing returns, driving further market share gains.

Shareholders receive a 2.34% dividend. Goldman Sachs has a $47 target price on Bank of America stock. The consensus target is $48.28, and the shares closed on Tuesday at $35.65.



Coca-Cola

This remains a top Buffet holding, as he owns a massive 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. ( NYSE: KO ) is the world's largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands. It has an incredibly strong worldwide brand, with 40% overseas sales.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable brands , the company's portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world's largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Coca-Cola stock investors receive a 2.89% dividend. The Truist Financial target price of $75 is higher than the $69.84 consensus target. Tuesday's final trade came in at $64.02 a share.

Kraft Heinz

Even in tough times, everyone has to eat, and this company stands to benefit. Kraft-Heinz Co. ( NASDAQ: KHC ) was formed six years ago via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods. The company is a leading global food company, with $29 billion of annual revenues generated by such well-known brands as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer and Maxwell House.

This is the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America, deriving 76% of revenues from that market and 24% internationally. Additional brands include Oscar Meyer, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta.

Buffett holds a massive position in Berkshire Hathaway of 325 million shares, which is a stunning 26.6% of the company’s stock float.

Shareholders receive a 4.17% dividend. The stock is on the BofA Securities US 1 list of top picks. The firm's $48 price target compares with the $43.17 consensus target for Kraft Heinz stock and the most recent close at $39.61.

Kroger

This grocery chain giant is always a solid idea when the going gets rough, as people tend to go out less to eat. Kroger Co. ( NYSE: KR ) operates as a retailer in the United States. It operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.

Its food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood and organic produce. Its multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products and toys.

The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys. The price impact warehouse stores provide grocery and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods and fresh produce items.

The company also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online, and it sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 2,726 supermarkets under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Kroger stock comes with a 1.67% dividend. The $75 BofA Securities target price is well above the $55.29 consensus target. The close on Tuesday was at $51.51.

Merck

This remains a leading health care stock for conservative investors. Merck & Co. Inc. ( NYSE: MRK ) operates as a health care company worldwide. It operates through the following two segments.

The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines.

The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products.

Merck serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eisai, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences.

Investors receive a 2.95% dividend. Goldman Sachs has a $105 target price, and the stock is on its Conviction List of top picks. The consensus target is $96.54, and Merck stock closed at $94.64 on Tuesday.



Mondelez

This consumer staples giant also makes good sense for conservative investors. Mondelez International Inc. ( NASDAQ: MDLZ ) manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers and salted snacks; chocolates, and gums and candies; powdered beverages and coffee; and cheese and grocery products.

Its primary brand portfolio includes LU, Nabisco and Oreo biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolates; Trident gum; Jacobs Kaffee; and Tang powdered beverages.

Mondelez sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents.

Shareholders receive a 2.26% dividend. The Mondelez stock price target at BofA Securities is $75, while the consensus target is $73.13. The shares closed on Tuesday at $63.00 apiece.

Procter & Gamble

The company offers a very solid dividend as well as a host of recognizable products. Procter & Gamble Co. ( NYSE: PG ) is one of the world's largest consumer products companies. Its many brands include Pampers, Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Gillette, Oral B, Crest, Olay, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Ariel, Gain, Always, Tampax, Downy and Dawn. Some of these are among the most valuable brands in the world .

The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. The company has been very innovative in its product development process and uses that to help ensure future growth and cash flow. This should provide investors years of steady growth and dividends.

The dividend yield is 2.52%. Jefferies has a price objective of $185. The $165.86 consensus target also compares with Tuesday's $147.63 a share close for Procter & Gamble stock.



Given Buffet's proclivity for only owning the stock of companies that he understands inside and out, these all make sense now for growth and income investors worried about the potential for a steep market decline. While they could sell off in a large correction, they will hold up far better than most.

