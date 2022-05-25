No Mow May encourages homeowners to not cut their grass

April showers bring May flowers… throughout your front lawn? No Mow May is a new movement urging people to help save our bees and not cut their grass throughout the spring. No Mow May is just that you don’t mow your grass the entire month of May. A difficult task but beneficial in different ways mostly helping pollinators.

Long grass, weeds and native flowers are the name of the game for No Mow May . According to Bee City USA, spring is a crucial time for our pollinators as they start to come alive and need extra nutrition. Many of our urban environments offer fewer floral resources, but your manicured lawn can help.

"Bees need both native flowers that bloom consistently throughout the year. They need protected natural nesting sites and habitat that's free from pesticides," said Laura Rost, Bee City USA Coordinator.

Lawns make up 40 million acres of our landscape as our largest single irrigated crop, which collectively can make the No Mow May movement a huge benefit to help save our pollinators.

"40% of pollinator species on earth may be at risk of extinction in the coming years as a result of habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change," said Rost.

The No Mow May movement was introduced in the U.S.s two years ago and some West Michigan homeowners tried it out this year while resisting the urge to mow.

"It's been quite difficult. You know, just to see the others the other nice yards, during this time of year, but yeah, it's an urge that I've been fighting," said Gene Garza, Grand Rapids resident.

Even despite the challenges, people like gene think it could be worth it.

"I think collectively if everyone was on board, I think it's it's a noble thing to do. If there's a concerted effort in the neighborhood, I think it draws some benefits," said Garza.

Sometimes it takes going to your city officials to make changes allowing you to invite wildlife and plants back into your neighborhood.

Communities can take a chance to kind of reconsider lawn ordinances or weed ordinances in their town. It may be that they're so restrictive, it prevents people from planting native plants and native habitat," said Rost.

Not only does the additional food benefit our pollinators, but we also save time and money while reducing air and noise pollution.

If you can’t participate in No Mow May you can try to at least reduce your moving to every 2 weeks and plant more native plants like goldenrods, asteroids, coneflowers and sunflowers. You can find more No Mow May tips along with a pollinator conservation resource center and regional plant lists .