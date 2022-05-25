ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be aware of roofing contractor scammers after storms

By Ricky Sayer
 3 days ago
The Wilmore Police Department is warning people to be aware of individuals posing as roofing contractors after last week's storms, which led to hail damage. People swoop in after storms and go door-to-door to sell fake services related to cleanup, said Heather Clary of the Better Business Bureau.

The past few days have been busy with contractors' phones ringing off the hook. A Godsend Roofing owner Darrell Whitlock said they had 66 job prospects in the days following the storm.

"Some people showed me pictures of baseball-sized hail and we have gone to sites where roofs are totally destroyed," Whitlock said.

To avoid being scammed, Clary said you should require people who go door-to-door to give you information that allows you to verify they are reputable, like their companies name, location, and if they have insurance. The Wilmore Police Department recommends you ask for their local business license.

Clary recommends you look up the company with the Better Business Bureau, and see if they are highly rated as Whitlock's company is.

