Eldora ‘Ellie’ Schultz (nee Main)

Karen Y. Krueger, 61, of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 5, 1960, to the late Andrew and Elaine (nee Ciriacks) Lamp in West Bend. Karen graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1978. Karen worked in hospitality and retail. She enjoyed dancing, news, sports, swimming, and learning about celebrities. Karen loved animals and the Lord. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be deeply missed.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO