Waukesha, WI

Eldora ‘Ellie’ Schultz (nee Main)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 10, 1929 - May 21, 2022. Eldora “Ellie” Schultz (nee Main) of Waukesha passed away when the Lord called on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at age 92. She was born in Milwaukee on December 10, 1929, the daughter of the late George and Marion Main. In...

Greater Milwaukee Today

The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival

The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival is back in Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29. Featuring The Chicago Fire Kite Team (celebrating their 30th year in Milwaukee), The Windjammers International Kite Team that will perform with 60 kites in the air at the same time… and check out the No Knots Kite Team, Mike Delfar, The Canadian Dream Team flying the GIANT kites, Fire & Ice, and much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lasata holds Party of the Century

CEDARBURG — Lasata Campus recently held the party of the century, celebrating five women hitting or nearly becoming 100 years old. Edith Strazer turned 103 this year, but unfortunately passed away May 12, before the celebration on May 20. Elizabeth Hembel and Jeanette Kervin will be 101 years old...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kevin John Herche

Kevin John Herche was born March 15, 1964, in Milwaukee. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family May 15, 2022, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lynn (Kuglitsch), daughter Brianna, sons Justin and Joshua, brothers Randall (Debbie), Gregory (Barbara) and Marvin, parents Norman and Janice, nieces and nephews.
SUN CITY, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Pat’s Rib Place reopening today

WAUKESHA — Pat’s Rib Place owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes announced on Facebook that the homestyle barbecue joint in Waukesha will officially reopen for business today. The restaurant, located at 151 E. Sunset Drive, closed due to staffing issues in October 2021. Since then, the restaurant has been able to serve catering orders in the Waukesha area.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stanley M. Sawvell

Oct. 27, 1941 - May 18, 2022. Stanley M. Sawvell, age 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on October 27, 1941, to Mirl and Mabel (Stiemke) Sawvell in Madison. Stanley is survived by his wife, Anne, of 13 years; his...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen P. Ebert

Oct. 28, 1953 - May 24, 2022. Allen P. Ebert of the Town of Farmington died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home with family by his side at the age 68 years. He was born October 28, 1953 in Fond du Lac County on the family farm to the late Louis and Dorothy (nee Kleczka) Ebert.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Slo’ Motion BBQ Food Trailer & Catering to open in Sussex

SUSSEX — The owners of Slo’ Motion BBQ Food Trailer & Catering announced they are bringing their delicious BBQ options to a retail location in Sussex. Adam Gegare co-owns the business with his wife, Kristin, and said he’s been operating it for three years and is excited to expand with the new location, only a seven-minute drive from his home in Menomonee Falls.
SUSSEX, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ione Bette Kohlman

Ione Bette Kohlman, age 90 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Ione was born on November 15, 1931 in St. Michael to the late Jake and Elizabeth (nee Schneider) Schladweiler. She was united in marriage to Harold Kohlman on June 26, 1954. Harold passed away on Sept. 16, 1997.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Geralyn Ann Matenaer

Geralyn Ann Matenaer of West Bend died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Samaritan Assisted Living at the age of 67 years. She was born on August 19, 1954, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee Hefter) Matenaer. Geralyn enjoyed arts and crafts and getting photographs of her family. Geralyn graduated from West Bend High School and was a member of the Holy Angels Parish in West Bend.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Karen Y. Krueger

Karen Y. Krueger, 61, of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 5, 1960, to the late Andrew and Elaine (nee Ciriacks) Lamp in West Bend. Karen graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1978. Karen worked in hospitality and retail. She enjoyed dancing, news, sports, swimming, and learning about celebrities. Karen loved animals and the Lord. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be deeply missed.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Taking a moment to Paws and Reflect on pet salon’s weekend grand opening

Paws and Reflect, a new pet salon and spa in Germantown, will be holding a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend the pet salon for dogs, small animals and eventually cats when they get their certification will open its doors for people to come in, explore the facilities, and share their love of pets.
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls)

Feb. 28, 1935 - May 19, 2022. Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls), age 87, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2022. She was born February 28, 1935, in Oconomowoc, to Esther Louise (nee Hintz) and Arthur Henry “Pat” Nehls. Patricia graduated from Oconomowoc High School, where she met her loving husband George Miller and married in 1955. She went to Waverly Collage in Iowa.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John M. Connelly

John M. Connelly of Hartland passed peacefully on May 22, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born October 10, 1938, in the farmhouse of his grandparents, Bert and Esther (Taylor) Bruce in Lowell, IN, to John and Vera (Bruce) Connelly. He grew up in Cedar Lake and Lowell, IN and Chicago, IL.
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Diane Schmidt

Diane was born on September 12, 1945 in West Bend to the late Marvin and Agnes (nee Uelmen) Johann. Diane graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, whom she adored, Gerald Schmidt on March 30, 1968, at St. Michael’s Church. From there they created their beautiful family that consisted of three children. Diane was a devoted wife and a loving mother that cared deeply for her family. Gerald passed away on December 9, 2016.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ruth Prange, 93

Ruth Prange was born on May 26, 1928, to Alfred and Lilly (Kothe) Reinhold. She met the love of her life, Clifford Prange, when she was 18 and he was 26. They married on March 29, 1947. They lived in Glendale and later outside of Cedarburg. She remained in her house in the country even after Cliff died, for a total of forty years. The last three years Ruth lived at Ellen’s Home in Port Washington. She died on Saturday May 21, 2022.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ellen T. Olson

Ellen T. Olson was reunited with her husband, Clifford Olson Sr., on May 25, 2022, at the age of 95. She was the loving mother of Glenn (Janet), Carol (Lyle) McCaffery, Robert (Kathy), James (DeAnna), Steven (Faith), Roger (Ann), Amy Brown, Julie (Terry) Whelan, Deborah Menger, Mary (Pat McCann) Olson, Kay (Scott) Gilbert, Clifford Jr. (Jody), Brian (Jill) and Denise (Russell) Johnson. Caring sister of Hank (Vivian) Hentges, Will (Vera) Hentges and Lorraine (Richard) Schultz. Sister-inlaw of Saddie Koenig. Ellen is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, Clifford S. Olson Sr., after 65 wonderful years of marriage; siblings Fran Decker, Marion Guslek, Herb, Joe, Orville and Walter Hentges; and sons-in-law Larry Brown and Michael Menger.
EAGLE, WI

