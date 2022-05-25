Eldora ‘Ellie’ Schultz (nee Main)

Ellen T. Olson was reunited with her husband, Clifford Olson Sr., on May 25, 2022, at the age of 95. She was the loving mother of Glenn (Janet), Carol (Lyle) McCaffery, Robert (Kathy), James (DeAnna), Steven (Faith), Roger (Ann), Amy Brown, Julie (Terry) Whelan, Deborah Menger, Mary (Pat McCann) Olson, Kay (Scott) Gilbert, Clifford Jr. (Jody), Brian (Jill) and Denise (Russell) Johnson. Caring sister of Hank (Vivian) Hentges, Will (Vera) Hentges and Lorraine (Richard) Schultz. Sister-inlaw of Saddie Koenig. Ellen is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, Clifford S. Olson Sr., after 65 wonderful years of marriage; siblings Fran Decker, Marion Guslek, Herb, Joe, Orville and Walter Hentges; and sons-in-law Larry Brown and Michael Menger.
