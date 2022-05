Oneida, N.Y. — The city of Oneida held its annual Memorial Day Parade Friday evening. The event began with a 6:30 p.m. memorial service at Triangle Park. The ceremony honored Oneida’s 110 fallen warriors, men who had been killed in action starting with the Civil War to Lance Corporal Jeremy S. Lasher. Lasher, 27, was killed in action in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2009 during the War On Terror. Lasher’s mother, Vicky Arnold, was honored as a Gold Star Mother.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO