ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Major BBC Brands ‘Antiques Roadshow’, ‘Songs Of Praise’ & ‘Young Musician Of The Year’ Put Out To Tender

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5vF2_0fphHvQq00

Click here to read the full article.

British indies will soon have the opportunity to compete in a tender process to produce three of the BBC ’s biggest shows: Antiques Roadshow, Songs of Praise and Young Musician of the Year.

Antiques Roadshow and Young Musician of the Year are being tendered for the first time while Songs of Praise was issued in 2016, with BBC Studios losing out to independent producers Avanti and Nine Lives Media.

After five years, those producers have brought their partnership to an end, according to the BBC, which will now have the opportunity to win the show back.

The tendering process began several years ago when the BBC’s in-house producer BBC Studios was commercialized. The process is a trade-off for the outfit being allowed to produce shows for third parties for the first time.

All BBC Studios-produced shows have to be put to tender by 2027, although none have been tendered since 2019.

More information will be released soon regarding the three announced today and, during the tender process, competing producers and BBC Studios have to prove how they would refresh the programs.

Songs of Praise first aired in 1961 and is the BBC’s flagship religious program  while Antiques Roadshow has been on TV screens for more than 40 years, as contestants bring in items that are then valued by experts and sold. Young Musician of the Year is a competition format to seek the next great classical musician.

BBC stalwart such as A Question of Sport, Holby City and Bargain Hunt have been tendered and retained by BBC Studios, while the likes of Mastermind and The Proms have been lost to independent producers.

BBC Content Chief Operating Officer David Pembrey said: “These programmes are important brands for the BBC and valued by audiences. The three tenders form part of our commitment to competition, and alongside our rolling commissioning briefs provide a significant range of opportunities for producers to pitch for.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

First Disabled-Led Company Joins Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund; C4/Netflix Cooking Format; Sky Strikes Sport Deal – UK Briefs

Click here to read the full article. First Disabled-Led Company Joins Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund Channel 4 has invested in Rockerdale Studios, the first disabled-led company to join its burgeoning Indie Growth Fund.  Rockerdale becomes the 17th producer to join the Fund, for which Channel 4 takes small minority stakes in producers and nurtures them, and the ninth over the past two years including David Olusoga’s Uplands TV and Walter Iuzzolino’s Eagle Eye. Rockerdale is the first to be run by a person with a disability, CEO Stu Richards. The company has produced Channel 4’s Mission: Accessible, Comedy Central’s Bobby and Harriet...
NFL
Deadline

Endemol Shine Finland Hires ‘The Woodcutter Story’ Line Producer Paria Eskandari (EXCLUSIVE); Channel 4’s ‘Goodbye Brooklyn Nine-Nine’; Wales Screen Summit; ‘Forensic’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Endemol Shine Finland Hires ‘The Woodcutter Story’ Line Producer Paria Eskandari EXCLUSIVE: Endemol Shine Finland, the Banijay-owned producer behind upcoming Netflix and Yle drama Dance Brothers, has hired film producer Paria Eskandari to bolster its scripted arm. Starting in August, she will become Producer at the firm, reporting to Head of Scripted Max Malka. Eskandari joins from Aamu Film Company, where she was line producer on Cannes Critic Week title The Woodcutter Story. She has the same role on Cannes Grand Prix winner Compartment No. 6 and award-winner Any Day Now. She has also worked on young adult...
NFL
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Studios#Songs Of Praise#Tenders#Antiques Roadshow#Bbc Brands#British
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Attorney Tells Jury: “What You Have In The End Is Miss Heard’s Word — Do You Trust It?” — Update

Click here to read the full article. SECOND UPDATE: Johnny Depp’s attorney wrapped up their final arguments by focusing in part on Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim. Camille Vasquez told jurors that in suing Depp for defamation, Heard has to “prove that her abuse claims are not a hoax.” Heard’s counterclaim centers on statements made by Adam Waldman, who said in statements made to the Daily Mail that Heard’s allegations of abuse were falsified. Vasquez said that there is “clear evidence that Waldman believed that Heard committed a hoax.” Depp’s attorney also tried to undermine Heard’s argument that Waldman’s statements caused her reputational...
NFL
Deadline

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Will Not Be A Part Of National Anthem Ceremonies

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting this week at a Texas school has prompted San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler to invoke his own form of protest. Before the Giants faced the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati, Kapler said he wouldn’t participate in any on-field national anthem ceremonies until he could feel better about the country’s direction. He also penned a blog post on his personal website expressing his feelings, titling it “Home of the Brave?” Kapler, described in an ESPN profile earlier this month as a “nonconformist,” has taken social stances in the past. He was among...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Star Shamier Anderson Joins Action Pic ‘Tin Soldier’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Shamier Anderson (John Wick 4) has joined the cast of Brad Furman’s Tin Soldier which is currently shooting in Greece. The casting marks a reunion for Shamier and Furman after the former starred in City Of Lies. As we revealed last week, starring are Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Oscar winner Robert De Niro(Joker), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious) and John Leguizamo (John Wick). Filming is underway in Greece. Tin Soldier tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the...
NFL
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

‘Bull’ Series Finale: How Michael Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull Wrapped Up Six Seasons On CBS

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you’ve watched the series finale of Bull on CBS.  In the end, Dr. Jason Bull threw it all away to do what was right. In Thursday’s series finale episode of Bull, the title character played by Michael Weatherly decided to give up his career as a trial-science expert to help put away a suspected murder. The episode was a continuation of the previous week’s storyline, in which Bull took on the defense of Ed Wilson (Rod McLachlan), an apartment building owner who was charged with poisoning multiple tenants with carbon...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Abigal Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia & Donald Sutherland To Star In Courtroom Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ From Director Michelle Danner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) have signed on to star in the courtroom drama Miranda’s Victim from director Michelle Danner (The Runner), with production underway in New Jersey. The film written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Wilson...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta Dies: ‘Goodfellas’ Star & ‘Field Of Dreams’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas after co-starring in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 67. Deadline hears that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available. Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage...
NFL
Deadline

Pepsi Ending Sponsorship Of Super Bowl Halftime Show, Will Focus On Digital And Video, Other NFL Properties

Click here to read the full article. Pepsi is going to forget about Dre. And everyone other music star that can appear in the Super Bowl halftime show. The company has announced on Twitter that it will no longer be the sponsor of the annual halftime extravaganza at the Big Game, bowing out after a 10-year run. “After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic,” the tweet said.  ”Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way.  Now on to the next...
NFL
Deadline

Channel 4 Reviving ‘The Big Breakfast’ After Two Decades; Mo Gilligan & AJ Odudu To Host

Click here to read the full article. Channel 4 cult hit The Big Breakfast is to return this summer helmed by Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu. The show originally aired as an anarchic alternative morning offering on Channel 4 from 1992 to 2002, presented by the likes of Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin. It was resurrected as a one-off special for Channel 4’s Black to Front day of Black programing last September and has now been given a four-part order that will air in August. Gilligan is a Channel 4 mainstay, hosting the likes of The Lateish Show and co-hosting The Big Narstie Show, while Odudu was  recently...
NFL
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer Makes Big Return For Stellaride Wedding In Season 10 Finale

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from the Season 10 finale of NBC’s Chicago Fire. The day of the long-awaited Stellaride wedding has finally arrived on NBC’s Chicago Fire and not even Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) was willing to miss it. Casey, after all, committed to standing beside his best friend Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on his big day. As series executive producer Derek Haas teased in the lead-up to the Season 10 finale, the bride and groom faced a complicated emergency just hours before their nuptials. With a fiery inferno about to...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Disney Kids Exec Kitty Walsh Joins Thunderbird’s Atomic Cartoons To Head Development

Click here to read the full article. Disney kids exec Kitty Walsh has joined Thunderbird Entertainment’s Kids Division Atomic Cartoons as Executive Director of Development. Reporting to VPs of Atomic Originals, Aaron Behl and Kristin Cummings, Walsh will spearhead development across the team, seeking IP and growing talent relationships for the division that produces the likes of Atomic original The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix), Apple TV+’s Pinecone & Pony (Dreamworks), and Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Her appointment comes as Rose Stacey is promoted from Development Coordinator to Manager of Development, working closely with Walsh on the original slate and IP. Walsh joins from Disney...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Livestream Link & Trial Schedule

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial will hear closing arguments today, with each side having two hours to make its case before deliberations begin. Both Depp and Heard have previously testified in the high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Heard has also filed a countersuit. The trial is taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse, and runs Monday through Friday, starting at 9 AM ET.. Judge Penney S. Azcarate has told the Hollywood actors and their respective legal teams that she wanted closing arguments to take place on May...
NFL
Deadline

Kevin Costner On Ray Liotta’s Batting Practice As Shoeless Joe In ‘Field Of Dreams’: “God Gave Us That Stunt”

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches batting practice to Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson. See the tweet and the clip below. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Kinsella is on the mound. After saying to himself, “I am pitching to Shoeless Joe Jackson,” he throws a...
NFL
Deadline

Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Near-Death Illness: “Covid Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing”

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is opening up about his serious bout with Covid, saying he came “pretty close to dying” and noting that “Covid made my cancer look like nothing.” In an interview with People magazine, Bridges describes struggling for breath and being in pain during the illness, saying, “I couldn’t even roll over in bed without calling the nurse to help me with the oxygen.” The 72-year-old Bridges contracted Covid in January of last year shortly after beginning chemotherapy for lymphoma. His cancer is now in remission. At the time of his health crisis, Bridges was in...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

86K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy