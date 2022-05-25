ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasonville, IN

Cop who fatally shot man armed with knife was justified: Prosecutor

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0fphHKDJ00

JASONVILLE — A police chief was justified when he fatally shot a man in late April who police say was armed with a knife and threatening his neighbors, the Greene County Prosecutor has found.

The findings, released Tuesday, name the man who died as Stephen Wheeler and the officer who shot him as Jasonville Police Chief Ryan Van Horn.

Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw alleged Wheeler was threatening other residents and "aggressively approached" Van Horn, who commanded Wheeler to drop his weapon several times before shooting him.

The findings also state Wheeler's behavior was "consistent with someone who sought suicide by cop."

Holtsclaw wrote, "Wheeler charged at Chief Van Horn while armed with the knife and left Chief Van Horn no choice but to shoot him in order to avoid being stabbed."

On the day of the shooting, April 29, Jasonville police were called to Wheeler's home on Washington Street after a resident reported Wheeler was threatening people with a knife, according to the findings.

Wheeler was sitting on his porch when Van Horn tried to speak with him, at which point Wheeler, armed with a knife, "began to aggressively approach Chief Van Horn who remained near his vehicle in the street," the findings state.

Holtsclaw wrote that Van Horn ordered Wheeler to drop the knife a total of 15 times and offered to help him. In turn, Wheeler yelled and cursed at Van Horn and told him, "I don't care, shoot me," adding he would shoot himself if he had a gun, according to the findings.

Van Horn backed away as Wheeler continued to approach him, then charged, prompting Van Horn to fire one shot that struck Wheeler in the chest from about six feet away.

Wheeler stopped, turned around, walked back several steps, then faced Van Horn and raised the knife again before falling to the ground, according to the findings.

Van Horn then called for EMS and provided aid to Wheeler. Wheeler later died from his injuries.

Indiana State Police investigated the shooting, during which interviews were conducted with several residents and Van Horn, the findings state.

"Under Indiana Code 35-41-3-2, a person is justified in using deadly force and does not have a duty to retreat if the person reasonably believes that the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to the person or a third person," Holtsclaw wrote.

"Further, under Indiana Code 35-41-3-3, a law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly force if the officer has probable cause to believe that deadly force is necessary to prevent the commission of a forcible felony or to effect an arrest of a person who the officer has probable cause to believe poses a threat of serious bodily injury to the officer or a third person and the officer has given a warning, if feasible to the person against whom the deadly force is to be used.

"... Under Indiana law, Chief Van Horn was justified in using deadly force in order to protect himself from serious bodily injury or death. His actions served to protect others in the immediate area as well."

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Jasonville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Jasonville, IN
Crime & Safety
Greene County, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Shooting on Fulton Ave. leaves victim hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Wheeler
FOX59

Police ask for help locating runaway Indy girls

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings. According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual are believed to be together and last seen at their residence on Nelson Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the girls could […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Child Molestation#Indy#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime
WIBC.com

Bloomington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A homicide investigation is underway in Bloomington after a 20-year-old was found shot to death in a wooded area. Officers responded around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning to the Woods at Lattimer apartment complex, just south of the College Mall. Officers received multiple reports of shots fired in the area.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wibqam.com

Former Ind. police chief accused of stealing over $35K from evidence vault

VINCENNES, Ind. — A former Indiana police chief is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from an evidence vault and using it for their own personal use. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested in Lawrenceville, Illinois, on Wednesday and faces felony charges of theft, official misconduct and forgery. Luking’s wife, Bethany J. Shelton Luking, was also arrested and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, a Level 6 felony.
VINCENNES, IN
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy