The Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie is selling his estate in McLean. The forward and his wife bought the home in Langley Farms in 2017, and recently bought another home in the same community, according to the Washington Business Journal. Take a look at Realtor.com‘s photos inside the home he has for sale, listed at $7.5 million.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO